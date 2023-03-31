April 4th Will Be Declared Big Time Rush Day

(fcc) It was announced that April 4th will be officially proclaimed Big Time Rush Day in honor of the band. On Tuesday, April 4th the Mayor of Duluth, MN - Emily Larson - will make an official proclamation from the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center making the date an annual national holiday. As the band's fans - Rushers - well know, Duluth holds special significance for Big Time Rush as the hometown of the four bandmembers on the hit Nickelodeon show Big Time Rush. In addition to the official proclamation of Big Time Rush Day, there will also be a ceremonial street re-named for the day by the Mayor of Duluth.

To celebrate the honor, the band has also announced today that they will release a highly anticipated new album on June 9th, just in time for their upcoming tour. The album will be Big Time Rush's first new studio album in ten years. The band started working on the album in 2022 and are excited to finally share it with their Rushers worldwide. Stay tuned for more details over the next few months!

Big Time Rush will celebrate #BTRDay with fans nationwide across socials and with a special ticket offer for their upcoming "Can't Get Enough Tour" which is on sale now. On Tuesday, April 4 get 2 tickets for $44.00*, plus fees, in honor of Big Time Rush Day.

Big Time Rush | CAN'T GET ENOUGH TOUR 2023:

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History* ^

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace* ^

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex* ^

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex* ^

*No opener on this date

^Ticket offer does not apply

