Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up and Will Celebrate On Today Show

(fcc) Big Time Rush will hit the famed Rockefeller Plaza for the 2023 Citi Summer Concert Series on NBC's TODAY with a live performance on June 2. The TODAY performance coincides with the release of the band's new album Another Life - their first studio album in 10 years!

Due to frenzied fan excitement and demand for the upcoming release, the album's release date has moved one week earlier to June 2. This week, Big Time Rush also released their new single "Waves" off the album along with an accompanying music video.

"Another Life really started a few years ago when we decided to get back together, as a new album was always part of the plan," says the band. " It has been through countless writing sessions, many late nights, tons of revisions and amazing collaborations that we've ended up with a body of work we're extremely proud of. We hope our fans love it as much as we do."

Big Time Rush is gearing up for an exceptionally busy summer. The band kicks off their 39-city North American Can't Get Enough Tour with special guests Max and Jax on June 22nd. Tickets for the Can't Get Enough Tour are on sale now.

6/22/2023 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

6/24/2023 Durant, OK Choctaw Casino & Resort

6/25/2023 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/27/2023 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

6/28/2023 Burgettstown, PA The Pavilion at Star Lake

6/30/2023 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

7/1/2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

7/2/2023 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

7/3/2023 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/5/2023 Toronto, ON History*

7/7/2023 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/8/2023 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

7/9/2023 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/11/2023 Bangor, ME Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/12/2023 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

7/14/2023 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/15/2023 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

7/16/2023 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

7/17/2023 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center

7/19/2023 Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

7/21/2023 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

7/22/2023 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater

7/23/2023 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

7/24/2023 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

7/26/2023 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7/28/2023 Simpsonville, SC CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

7/29/2023 Charleston, SC Credit One Stadium

7/30/2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

8/1/2023 Pelham, AL Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

8/3/2023 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/5/2023 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

8/7/2023 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

8/8/2023 Fresno, CA Save Mart Center

8/10/2023 Wheatland, CA Toyota Amphitheatre

8/11/2023 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum

8/12/2023 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

8/18/2023 Mexico City Sports Palace*

8/21/2023 Guadalajara Telmex*

8/23/2023 Monterrey Citibanamex*

*No opener on this date

