Big Time Rush Release 'Waves' Video

Video still

(fcc) Big Time Rush continues to gear up for a massive summer with today's release of their new single "Waves" off their highly anticipated upcoming new album- which will be their first new studio album in 10 years. The band also premiered the music video for the new track.

"'Waves' started with a little melody saved on a voice memo," said the band of the track. "That idea was then taken to the studio and fleshed out to later become the nostalgic powerhouse that nods to the early 2000's and is a great illustration of how sometimes the smallest ideas can make the biggest waves."

The band kicks off their 39-city North American Can't Get Enough Tour with special guests Max and Jax on June 22nd. Tickets for the Can't Get Enough Tour are on sale now.

