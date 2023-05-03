(fcc) Big Time Rush continues to gear up for a massive summer with today's release of their new single "Waves" off their highly anticipated upcoming new album- which will be their first new studio album in 10 years. The band also premiered the music video for the new track.
"'Waves' started with a little melody saved on a voice memo," said the band of the track. "That idea was then taken to the studio and fleshed out to later become the nostalgic powerhouse that nods to the early 2000's and is a great illustration of how sometimes the smallest ideas can make the biggest waves."
The band kicks off their 39-city North American Can't Get Enough Tour with special guests Max and Jax on June 22nd. Tickets for the Can't Get Enough Tour are on sale now.
April 4th Will Be Declared Big Time Rush Day
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour- A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died- more
Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album- Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'- Dierks Bentley- Eric Church- more
Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Big Time Rush Release 'Waves' Video- more
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream
Bush Stream Lyric Video For New Single 'All Things Must Change'
Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video
Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations
Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis
KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode
Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced