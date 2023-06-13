Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour

(Warner) 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician and Tony Award-nominee Brandy Clark will embark on her headline tour this fall including shows at Indianapolis' The Vogue, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, Portland's Aladdin Theater, Seattle's Washington Hall, San Francisco's Bimbo's 365 Club and Los Angeles' Troubadour among many others.
Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 13 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time.
The upcoming performances celebrate Clark's new self-titled album, which was released last month to overwhelming acclaim. Produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released via Warner Records (stream/purchase here), Brandy Clark features the most raw and intimate recordings of Clark's decade-long career, as she showcases her versatility across eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum.
BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES
June 16-18-Kent, UK-Black Deer Festival
June 24-Katonah, NY-American Roots Music Festival
June 25-Vienna, VA-Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap
August 6-Richmond, VA-The National*
August 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*
August 9-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall*
August 10-Greensboro, NC-Carolina Theatre*
August 11-Charlotte, NC-The Knight Theater*
August 17-Madison, WI August 17-Breese Stevens Field#
August 18-Beverly, MA-The Cabot*
August 19-Portland, ME-State Theatre*
August 20-Nashua, NH-Nashua Center for the Arts*
August 22-Northampton, MA-Academy of Music Theatre*
August 31-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival#
September 14-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival
October 18-Indianapolis, IN-The Vogue
October 19-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall
October 20-Minneapolis, MN-The Cedar Cultural Center
October 21-Stoughton, WI-Stoughton Opera House
October 24-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall
October 25-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium
October 29-Seattle, WA-Washington Hall
October 30-Portland, OR-Aladdin Theater
November 2-Grass Valley, CA-The Center for the Arts
November 3-San Francisco, CA-Bimbo's 365 Club
November 4-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour
March 1-8, 2024-Miami, FL-Cayamo Cruise
*with Mary Chapin Carpenter
#with Brandi Carlile
Alex Hall Recruits Brandy Clark For 'Women And Horses'
Brandy Clark Goes 'Northwest' With New Single
Brandy Clark Shares New Single 'She Smoked In The House'
Brandy Clark Shares Buried Video And Announces New Album
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album - Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour- Foo Fighters- more
Dierks Bentley Seeks 'Something Real' With New Single- Reba McEntire's Inspiring America Appearance Goes Online- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic
Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour
Asking Alexandria And The Hu Tap Bad Wolves For Psycho Thunder Tour
Jinjer Announces North American Headline Dates
Nothing More Announce Spirits 2023 Fall Tour
Periphery Announce Special Bi-Coastal Performances
Loki's Folly Share 'Trickster' Video
Dark Horse Records Announces Reissue Of Ravi Shankar's Shankar Family And Friends