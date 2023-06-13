Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour

(Warner) 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician and Tony Award-nominee Brandy Clark will embark on her headline tour this fall including shows at Indianapolis' The Vogue, Chicago's Thalia Hall, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, Portland's Aladdin Theater, Seattle's Washington Hall, San Francisco's Bimbo's 365 Club and Los Angeles' Troubadour among many others.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting tomorrow, June 13 at 10:00am local time with general on-sale following this Friday, June 16 at 10:00am local time.

The upcoming performances celebrate Clark's new self-titled album, which was released last month to overwhelming acclaim. Produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released via Warner Records (stream/purchase here), Brandy Clark features the most raw and intimate recordings of Clark's decade-long career, as she showcases her versatility across eleven songs that span the emotional spectrum.

BRANDY CLARK TOUR DATES

June 16-18-Kent, UK-Black Deer Festival

June 24-Katonah, NY-American Roots Music Festival

June 25-Vienna, VA-Out & About Festival at Wolf Trap

August 6-Richmond, VA-The National*

August 8-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

August 9-Charleston, SC-Charleston Music Hall*

August 10-Greensboro, NC-Carolina Theatre*

August 11-Charlotte, NC-The Knight Theater*

August 17-Madison, WI August 17-Breese Stevens Field#

August 18-Beverly, MA-The Cabot*

August 19-Portland, ME-State Theatre*

August 20-Nashua, NH-Nashua Center for the Arts*

August 22-Northampton, MA-Academy of Music Theatre*

August 31-Highland Park, IL-Ravinia Festival#

September 14-Louisville, KY-Bourbon & Beyond Festival

October 18-Indianapolis, IN-The Vogue

October 19-Chicago, IL-Thalia Hall

October 20-Minneapolis, MN-The Cedar Cultural Center

October 21-Stoughton, WI-Stoughton Opera House

October 24-St. Louis, MO-Delmar Hall

October 25-Nashville, TN-Ryman Auditorium

October 29-Seattle, WA-Washington Hall

October 30-Portland, OR-Aladdin Theater

November 2-Grass Valley, CA-The Center for the Arts

November 3-San Francisco, CA-Bimbo's 365 Club

November 4-West Hollywood, CA-Troubadour

March 1-8, 2024-Miami, FL-Cayamo Cruise

*with Mary Chapin Carpenter

#with Brandi Carlile

