Brandy Clark Shares 'My Favorite Christmas'

My Favorite Christmas single art

(Warner Records) 11x Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and musician Brandy Clark's original Christmas song, "My Favorite Christmas," is debuting today alongside a new rendition of the classic "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

Of the songs, produced by Jordan Brooke Hamlin (Indigo Girls, KT Tunstall), Clark shares, "I love a classic Christmas song. That's what Shane McAnally and I were trying to write when we wrote 'My Favorite Christmas.' I hope it conveys that melancholy feeling that we can feel when we are missing someone around the holidays." Stream/purchase both songs here..

The new music follows Clark's acclaimed self-titled album, which was produced by 9x Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and released earlier this year via Warner Records (stream/purchase HERE). The album consists of 11 vulnerable tracks, including "Dear Insecurity," her "stunning" (Rolling Stone) collaboration with Carlile.

Known for her powerful live performances, Clark made her headline debut at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium earlier this week, where she received a proclamation from Aftyn Behn, the representative for District 51 in the Tennessee House of Representatives. Clark will continue to tour through this fall including upcoming headline shows at Seattle's Washington Hall (sold out), Portland's Aladdin Theater, San Francisco's Bimbo's 365 Club and Los Angeles' Troubadour (sold out). See below for complete tour itinerary.

Clark was also recently featured on CBS Saturday Morning as part of their "Saturday Sessions" series, performing three songs from the new album-"Northwest," "Tell Her You Don't Love Her" and "Ain't Enough Rocks"-and returned to NBC's TODAY to perform "Come Back To Me" earlier this year.

