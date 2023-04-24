Carrie Underwood Extends Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Carrie Underwood announced the extension of her hit production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. Due to high demand, fans can now enjoy REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on three additional dates this December, including Dec. 13, 15 - 16, 2023. Tickets for the new performances go on sale this Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.

Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022 - a total of 18 shows. On the heels of her highly-successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, Underwood will make her return to the Resorts World Theatre stage this summer beginning June 21, 2023.

"We had a blast on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," says Underwood, "but it's always nice to come back 'home' to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION. This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas."

The three new REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show dates going on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST are: December 2023: 13, 15, 16

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the new shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. PST.

