Carrie Underwood Extends Las Vegas Residency

(fcc) Carrie Underwood announced the extension of her hit production, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. Due to high demand, fans can now enjoy REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency on three additional dates this December, including Dec. 13, 15 - 16, 2023. Tickets for the new performances go on sale this Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST.
Exclusively designed for the state-of-the-art venue, REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency quickly became a must-see show in Las Vegas garnering rave reviews by critics and fans alike and selling out all runs in 2022 - a total of 18 shows. On the heels of her highly-successful, 43-city U.S. arena tour, THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR, Underwood will make her return to the Resorts World Theatre stage this summer beginning June 21, 2023.
"We had a blast on the road with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," says Underwood, "but it's always nice to come back 'home' to Resorts World Las Vegas to continue REFLECTION. This show is truly a celebration of all my music, and I love having the chance to welcome fans from all over the world who come to see us in Vegas."
The three new REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency show dates going on sale Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST are: December 2023: 13, 15, 16
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to the new shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. PST through Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 10 p.m. PST.
Carrie Underwood Wraps Up The Denim & Rhinestones Tour
Axl Rose Rocks Guns N' Roses Classic With Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean and Brad Paisley Surprise Fans At Carrie Underwood Concert
Carrie Underwood Talked Surprise Performance With Axl Rose (2022 In Review)
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane- Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5- more
Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more
Roger Waters' The Lockdown Sessions Coming To CD and Vinyl- Metallica Get Animated For Room Of Mirrors Video- Rolling Stones- more
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere' Dates Announced
Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed On Airplane And Sat Out Santiago Concert
Nikki Sixx Explains How Motley Crue Recruited John 5
Falling in Reverse Forced To Cancel Two Performances Due To Vocal Issues
Metallica Top US Album Sales Charts With '72 Seasons'
Joe Bonamassa Announce U.S. Fall Tour
George Lynch Explains Roadblock To Dokken Reunion
Obituary 'Dying of Everything' With New Video