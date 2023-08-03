Carrie Underwood To Rock Sunday Night Football Opener

(fcc) Carrie Underwood will star in the show open for NBC's Sunday Night Football for the 11th consecutive season beginning September 10 on NBC and Peacock.

The new show open - headlined by an updated rendition of "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" - features a concert performance interspersed with augmented reality highlights displayed across a halo scoreboard. Underwood, who performed the open from The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, home of her ongoing residency, REFLECTION, also adds a surprise new element this season.

"Once again, the incredible Sunday Night Football team came up with a fresh, exciting visual concept that really gave us a chance to play," said Underwood. "I loved shooting the show open again this year at our home away from home, The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, and can't wait for another season of football!"

"We're thrilled to work with Carrie to capture a new vision for this season's show open. It sets the tone for the broadcast and pays tribute to the teams, star players and fans in a fun and dynamic way," said Tripp Dixon, creative director of the SNF show open for each of the past 11 years.

The show open for Sunday Night Football, primetime television's No. 1 program for an unprecedented 12 consecutive years, will debut on Sunday, Sept. 10 on NBC and Peacock leading into Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys visiting Daniel Jones and the NFC East rival New York Giants. The matchup marks the series-high fifth time that the Cowboys and Giants have met in the opening NBC Sunday Night Football game.

NBC'S SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL IS PRIMETIME TELEVISION'S NO. 1 SHOW FOR RECORD 12 CONSECUTIVE YEARS: NBC's Sunday Night Football finished the 2022-23 TV season as primetime's #1 TV show in all key metrics for an unprecedented 12th consecutive year - adding to its record for the most consecutive years atop the charts (since 1950), based on official live plus same day data provided by Nielsen. Sunday Night Football also ranked as the No. 1 primetime show in every major demographic.



2023 NBC SUNDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Thurs. Sept. 7 - NFL Kickoff - Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs

Sun. Sept. 10 - Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Sun. Sept. 17 - Week 2 - Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Sun. Sept. 24 - Week 3 - Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Sun. Oct. 1 - Week 4 - Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

*Sun. Oct. 8 - Week 5 - Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

*Sun. Oct. 15 - Week 6 - New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

*Sun. Oct. 22 - Week 7 - Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

*Sun. Oct. 29 - Week 8 - Chicago Bears at L.A. Chargers

*Sun. Nov. 5 - Week 9 - Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals

*Sun. Nov. 12 - Week 10 - N.Y. Jets at Las Vegas Raiders

*Sun. Nov. 19 - Week 11 - Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos

**Thurs. Nov. 23 - Week 12 - San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

*Sun. Nov. 26 - Week 12 - Baltimore Ravens at L.A. Chargers

*Sun. Dec. 3 - Week 13 - Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

*Sun. Dec. 10 - Week 14 - Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys

*Sun. Dec. 17 - Week 15 - Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sat. Dec. 23

(4:30 p.m. ET) - Week 16 - Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sat. Dec. 23

(8:00 p.m. ET) - Week 16 - Buffalo Bills at L.A. Chargers *PEACOCK*

*Sun. Dec. 31 - Week 17 - Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

*Sun. Jan. 7 - Week 18 - TBD

*Flex Week

** Thanksgiving Night Game

