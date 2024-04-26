Check Out Powerman 5000 'Dancing Like We're Dead'

(Glass Onyon) Trailblazing electro-metal hybridizers Powerman 5000 kicked 2024 into high gear with the release of their brand new single "1999" earlier this month and announced their next full-length effort, Abandon Ship, which is set for release on all formats May 10. It's been 4 years since the release of the band's previous album, The Noble Rot, which spawned an underground neo-gothic sensation with "Black Lipstick." Now, bandleader Spider One continues his journey to the dark side of the dancefloor with a fresh set of 10 original songs that will make Abandon Ship one of this year's most infectious industrial metal albums.

The new single "Dancing Like We're Dead" evokes images of a postmortem rave-up, populated with severed heads and undertakers, riding a dark and gritty groove that's both chilling and infectious. With Spider One at the turntable, graves will rock and heads are gonna roll! Who said the afterlife would be a bore?

Abandon Ship, boasts the prodigious production talents of Matt McJunkins, best known for his With A Perfect Circle and Eagles Of Death Metal. The album's CD edition includes a bonus track - a revamped version of Powerman 5000's explosive 2001 hit, "Bombshell." This reimagined rendition is poised to reignite the fervor of fans worldwide, serving as a fitting addition to an already stellar lineup of tracks.

