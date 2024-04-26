blink-182 Launching North American Stadium And Arena Tour

(Live Nation) blink-182 will be back on the road this summer, 2024 with a stadium and arena tour through North America. Following the massive success of their colossal global outing, Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge, and Travis Barker will hit some of the biggest venues nationwide and they are bringing some friends with them including Pierce The Veil, jxdn, Live Without, Drain, Hot Milk, Landon Barker, EKKSTACY, and Astronoid.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city trek includes stadium performances at Petco Park in the band's hometown of San Diego, SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Citi Field in New York, Fenway Park in Boston, and Rogers Centre in Toronto, along with 25 arena performances.

The production setup will now offer fans a brand-new show, increasing seating capacity across all shows and offering a full 360-degree view of the performance in the arenas. Newly added seats are available for purchase starting today at blink182.com.

In addition to adding more seats, the tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the pre-show hospitality lounge, specially designed merchandise items & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com

BLINK-182 2024 NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

* With Support from Pierce The Veil and jxdn

^ With Support from Pierce The Veil and Live Without

% With Support from Pierce The Veil and Drain

+ With Support from Pierce The Veil and Hot Milk

< With Support from Pierce The Veil and Landon Barker

# With Support from Pierce The Veil and EKKSTACY

> With Support from Pierce The Veil and Astronoid

Jun 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center *

Jun 21 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center *

Jun 24 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center ^

Jun 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena ^

Jun 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena %

Jun 30 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park +

July 02 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena +

July 03 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena +

July 06 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium +

July 08- Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center +

July 09 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center +

Jul 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center <

Jul 13 - Portland, OR - Moda Center <

Jul 14 - Quincy, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre <

Jul 21 - Flushing, NY - Citi Field #

July 23 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park #

July 24 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre #

Jul 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center >

Jul 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena >

Jul 29 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena >

Jul 30 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena >

Aug 01 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena >

Aug 02 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse >

Aug 06 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center >

Aug 07 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum >

Aug 09 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center >

Aug 10 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center +

Aug 12 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena +

Aug 13 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center +

Aug 15 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre +

