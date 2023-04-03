.

Chris Staples Announces New Album With 'Souvenirs' Video

04-03-2023

Chris Staples Album promo
Album promo

(Creative Eclipse) Chris Staples just released the a video for the new track "Souvenirs". The song comes from "Cloud Souvenirs" the sixth full length album by Staples, out May 26th on Hot Tub Recordings.

Chris tells us about the new single: "Souvenir is a song about the place I grew up. A place so steeped in memories and experiences that it's almost burdensome. We all carry a lot of history around with us. Making peace with the past can be difficult. The proper path forward is forgiveness for yourself, for others, acceptance of who you are, and gratitude that you are here to tell the living story that is your life."

The ten songs spun from accumulated memory and flashes of insight into the hidden corners of life. Recorded in the midst of travel back and forth to Florida to deal with his mother's declining health, Staples built an unselfconscious masterpiece, a cathartic and complete expression of his craft. Cloud Souvenirs is a parade of sculpted moments, some light and airy, some gray and heavy with rain- variations on beauty, tenderness, grief and unexpected joy.

