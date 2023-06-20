Circe Shares 'Glow (You Always Telling Me I Have This Glow'

Video still

(Super Cat) London dark-pop artist Circe releases new single 'Glow (You Always Telling Me I Have This Glow') today as the latest taste of forthcoming new EP Drawing Wings From The Light - out July 19th.

She also announces a headline show at London's iconic Brixton venue The Windmill, on September 21st. 'Glow' is a serpentine track which inhabits a weightless space. Circe's voice barely raises above a whisper, as sparse instrumentation surrounds her. Akin to Lorde or Purity Ring in its economic use of sound, there's a thread of ASMR disquiet which rolls through the song. "It is a powerful rage against the slights and casual misogyny of the music world" says Circe.

In a close echoing of her namesake's story, she charts the gathering storm of an anger intense enough to devour the world. She is a hurricane, a spiralling maelstrom of opposing gales, powerful enough to tear down forests, and turn tides.

The track takes the listener through an epic poem - opening with brutally honest vulnerability: ' f***ed it up first- so I didnt have to know', and revealing painful truths: 'you always tell me I have this glow- well why can't I see the f***ing way then?'. It asks the listener uncomfortable questions about their own part in this game of give and take: ' shall I kneel for you? how is this low?'

Ending in a sonically daring and experimental cacophonic crescendo - it is an auditory hurricane that will tear through the listeners speakers and mind.

Moments of the song lament in sadness and vulnerability, through dramatic Kate Bush-eque vocals and FKA twigs melodies. The violin parts (played by Circe) are inspired by Max Richter's 'Nature of Daylight'.

There are also Burial influences in the production. i.e. the sound of scissor cutting hair, which is the sound of Circe cutting her own before Delilah can get the chance (inspired by the biblical story of Samson and Delilah. Was Samson's true weakness his hair or Delilah?

Circe's well-crafted world, alongside the undeniable hooks, has already seen her start to make waves. Steve Lamacq and Tom Robinson of BBC 6 Music, as well as Jack Saunders on BBC Radio 1 have offered support on the airwaves. The FADER, NYLON, DIY, The Line of Best Fit, Clash Magazine, DORK Magazine, Wonderland and more have been enthusiastic champions at press.

The track was a co-produce between Circe and Steven Ansell of Blood Red Shoes. Often making the connection between the sonic and visual forms of art and culture - a trait which has seen her track 'Ten Girls' appear in Netflix hit Elite - Circe also takes cues from the cinematic sounds of Labrinth's soundtrack for HBO's Euphoria, capturing teenage lust and angst at its most extreme.

