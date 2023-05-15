Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio With 'Wild As Her'

Single art

(Sony Music Nashville) Oklahoma native/Texas based Corey Kent's debut single "Wild As Her" reaches the top spot at country radio this week leaping from #4 to #1 on the Mediabase chart. The RIAA certified smash hit marks the first time Kent reached #1 on the chart while the track continues to stream consistently culminating in over 260 million on demand streams to date while the music video helped garner Kent the nomination for Breakthrough Male Video of the Year at the 2023 CMT Awards.

"Wild As Her" was written by Kelly Archer, Brett Tyler, and Morgan Wallen and produced by Chris Farren. In celebration of the #1, Kent releases a special live version from his show at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It's been a hell of a ride to wind up here," says Kent of his first #1. "You couldn't write a crazier script: Getting dropped, moving to Texas, working in motorcycle shops & pavement companies to provide, playing a regular gig performing in a Mexican restaurant, praying for opportunity, touring relentlessly, & trying to defy all the odds... Today is bigger than my first #1. Today, I get to wave the pirate flag for all of us relentless dreamers from the mountain top, as an example that no matter how hard it gets, there is always hope. I'll never forget this one."

"Wild As Her" will be featured on Kent's upcoming major label debut album, Blacktop, which is set to be released on June 2nd via RCA Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The 10-track album features writing credits from Kent himself as well as Morgan Wallen, Ryan Hurd, Kelly Archer, Lydia Vaughan and more (full writers listed below) with production from Jay Joyce and Chris Farren. The album features already released tracks, "Man of the House," "How You Know You Made It," "Hood of that Car" and "Something's Gonna Kill Me."

Blacktop is an actual representation of various pieces of Kent's life and the next evolution of his sound. With a better understanding of who he is as an artist, and as a man, the songs suggest more depth and substance than typical mainstream fare, showcasing key tenants of his life, while the production hits true to Kent's live performance grit.

On the touring front, Kent kicked off 2023 joining Parker McCollum, played Tortuga Music Festival, made his debut at Stagecoach and is gearing up for his album release show on June 2nd in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on June 2nd ending release week with a performance at CMA Fest. Late this summer Kent will hit the road on Jason Aldean's Highway Desperado Tour.

Kent was named as a CMT Listen Up Artist for 2023, a Pandora Artist to Watch The Opry Next Stage Class of 2023, Sirius XM Class of 2022 and was nominated for an AIMP Nashville Country Awards for AIMP Rising Artist-Writer of the Year.

BLACKTOP Track List

1. Wild as Her (Kelly Archer/Brett Tyler/Morgan Wallen)

2. Long Story Short (Corey Kent/Lydia Vaughan)

3. Something's Gonna Kill Me (Corey Kent/Austin Goodloe/Joybeth Taylor/Lydia Vaughan)

4. Man of the House (Corey Kent/Austin Goodloe/Joybeth Taylor/Lydia Vaughan)

5. Gone as You (Casey Brown/Matthew McGinn/Travis Wood)

6. BiC Flame (Corey Kent/Jack Hummel/Jon Sherwood)

7. Call It a Night (Aaron Eshuis/Ryan Hurd)

8. How You Know You Made It (Corey Kent/AJ Pruis/Smith Ahnquist)

9. Hood of That Car (Corey Kent/Blake Chaffin/Jack Hummel/Jacob Lutz)

10. Once or Twice (Corey Kent/Lee Miller)

Tracks 1 & 9 Produced by Chris Farren

Tracks 2-8 & 10 Produced by Jay Joyce

