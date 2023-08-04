Darius Rucker Announces First Solo Album In Six Years ''Carolyn's Boy

(EBM) Having previously teased the forthcoming project on NBC'S "TODAY," Diamond-certified star Darius Rucker announces that his first solo album in six years, Carolyn's Boy, is set for release Oct. 6 via UMG Nashville and available for preorder now. Brand new song "Have A Good Time" is also available everywhere today, Aug. 4, as a further preview of the project alongside his latest single "Fires Don't Start Themselves," currently climbing the charts at Country radio.

"I wanted to name the record Carolyn's Boy because Mom never got to see any of my success," Rucker explained during the "TODAY" interview. "She died before any of this happened, so it's just another homage to the greatest woman I've ever known."

When asked why now is the right time to honor her, Rucker was reflective, conceding, "years ago, I wasn't really sure what my place in Country music was and I was trying to find it. Now I have found it - I know - and I think it's time to give that record."

Rucker will return to "TODAY" on September 1 to perform new songs off the project along with his fan-favorite hits as part of the Citi Concert Series. Fans can also catch Rucker on his Starting Fires Tour, currently underway, and he'll bring the new music to his hometown of Charleston, S.C. during his personally-curated Riverfront Revival Music Festival as it returns for a second year on album release weekend (Oct. 7 & 8).

In celebration of the album announcement, Riverfront Revival is offering a limited allotment of 6-Pack GA Weekend Ticket Bundles, allowing fans to bundle and save $15 per pass while supplies last at RiverfrontRevival.com. Showcasing the best of country and rock music along with the finest in food, arts and culture the Lowcountry has to offer, the 2023 lineup includes Rucker, Turnpike Troubadours, Lainey Wilson, Band of Horses and more.

Carolyn's Boy Track List:

(songwriters in parentheses)

1. Beers And Sunshine (Darius Rucker, JT Harding, Josh Osborne, Ross Copperman)

2. In This Together (Darius Rucker, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick, Joy Williams)

3. Never Been Over (Darius Rucker, Lee Thomas Miller, John Osborne)

4. Fires Don't Start Themselves (Ben Hayslip, Jacob Rice, Dan Isbell)

5. Ol' Church Hymn feat. Chapel Hart (Darius Rucker, Greylan James, Ben Hayslip, Josh Miller)

6. 7 Days (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Charles Kelley)

7. Same Beer Different Problem (Darius Rucker, Topher Brown, Sarah Buxton, Brad Tursi)

8. Sara (Darius Rucker, Joel Crouse, Kyle Rife, Ed Sheeran)

9. Have A Good Time (Darius Rucker, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Bobby Hamrick)

10. Sure Would Have Loved Her (Darius Rucker, Wyatt Durrette, Levi Lowrey)

11. Southern Comfort (Chris LaCorte, Matt Rogers, Josh Osborne)

12. 3am in Carolina (Darius Rucker, Ross Copperman, Michael Hardy)

13. Lift Me Up (Temilade Openiyi, Robyn Fenty, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Goransson)

14. Stargazing (Darius Rucker, Brinley Addington, Jess Cayne, Matt Morrisey)

Upcoming Starting Fires Tour Dates:

Aug. 4 | Bridgeport, Conn. | Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Aug. 5 | Farmingville, N.Y. | Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill

Aug. 10 | Sterling Heights, Mich. | Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 | Milwaukee, Wis. | BMO Pavilion

Aug. 12 | Maryland Heights, Mo. | Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 18 | Irvine, Calif. | Five Point Amphitheatre

Aug. 19 | Stateline, Nev. | Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

Aug. 23 | Los Angeles, Calif. | Greek Theatre

Aug. 25 | San Diego, Calif. | Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Aug. 26 | Highland, Calif. | Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Sept. 8-9 | Durant, Okla. | Choctaw Casino & Resort Grand Theater

Sept. 10 | Oklahoma City, Okla. | The Zoo Amphitheatre

Oct. 7-8 | Charleston, S.C. | Riverfront Revival Music Festival

Oct. 13 | Lexington, Ky. | Showdown Lex

Oct. 14 | Nashville, Tenn. | Ascend Amphitheater

