Dolly Parton Celebrating ACM Awards Week With Pop-Up Store

(True Public Relations) Dolly Parton announces an exclusive, limited-run pop-up store, Dolly! All Access, during ACM Awards Week (May 9-14, 2023) at The Star in Frisco, Texas. For the first time, global superstar Dolly Parton is bringing her brand partners together for a custom, curated shopping experience. Parton joins Garth Brooks as they host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards streaming around the world LIVE on Prime Video May 11th at 7pm CT from The Ford Center in Frisco, TX.
Dolly! All Access will feature the following partners & products: Dolly Parton Rockstar album pre-order opportunity featuring red carpet step & repeat entry, never-before-seen photos from the Rockstar album photoshoot, exclusive merchandise, and custom display items from the shoot
Dolly Parton Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones (Ten Speed Press/Penguin Random House) book pre-order opportunity, photo experience & costume exhibit
Dolly: Scent From Above, Dolly: Smoky Mountain and Dolly's Front Porch Collection portfolio of fragrances by Scent Beauty, with debut of new commercial running in-store and fragrance testing opportunities
Doggy Parton dog clothes, toys & accessories by SportPet and Dolly Parton's Billy The Kid Makes It Big (Penguin Random House) children's book
American Greetings Dolly Parton SmashUp virtual card experience & free limited-window subscription
Duncan Hines spotlights its Dolly Parton Baking Collection of cakes, cornbread, muffins & brownies
A live DJ spinning all-Dolly, all-the-time courtesy of Vinyl Me, Please as their first-ever artist specific album of the month program Vinyl Me, Parton launches with subscription opportunities
Dolly Parton Funko Pop! Rocks dolls
Celebrate With Dolly, by Creative Converting, premieres their line of Dolly-inspired and Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies
Dolly Parton classic merchandise
The address for Dolly! All Access is 3620 The Star Boulevard, Suite 1205, Frisco, Texas 75034. The operating dates and hours are as follows:
Tuesday, May 9: 3pm-10pm CT
Wednesday, May 10: 3pm-10pm CT
Thursday, May 11: 3pm-10pm CT
Friday, May 12: 12pm-8pm CT
Saturday, May 13: 12pm-8pm CT
Sunday, May 14: 12pm-6pm CT
Dolly Parton merchandise will also be available during ACM Awards Week on Tuesday May 9th and Wednesday, May 10th via a merchandise trailer on The Star complex and on Thursday, May 11th inside The Ford Center during the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards.
