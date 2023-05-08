Dolly Parton Launches Partyware Line

(True Public Relations) Today, leading paper & party goods supplier Creative Converting, a division of Hoffmaster Group, announces a partnership with global superstar Dolly Parton to launch a line of Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies. With an initial rollout today on Amazon here, the Dolly-inspired collection will also start hitting retail locations across the U.S. and Canada over the coming weeks.
"I love to celebrate all the seasons of the year with my family and friends. Whether it's birthdays or holidays, making memories with those you love is what matters most in life. I am excited to bring my new collection of party supplies to your homes and events, and even though I may not be there in person, I'll be celebrating with you in spirit. Let's party!" says Parton.
Dolly Parton's inaugural collection of disposable party supplies, in a deal brokered by IMG, Dolly's global licensing partner, are noted below:
Blossoming Beauty paper plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery
Celebrate Floral paper plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery
There'll Always Be Music plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery
What Would Dolly Do? plates & Be A Diamond in A Rhinestone World napkins
Celebratory Kits of cake toppers, disposable tablecloths, and special message banners
Beverage kits featuring single-use wooden drink stirrers & coaster kits with ecofriendly straws
Coaster collection: Raised on Dolly; Let Love Grow; In A World of Jolenes Be a Dolly; I Beg Your Parton
Coaster & wine bag kits
Wine bag options: In a World of Jolenes Be a Dolly; Dream Big
Treat cups, ecofriendly straws & banner kits
Dream Big Canvas sign & melamine tray kit
This collection of partyware features reusable products and premium natural materials including recycled tissue, plastic-free plates, wood, and canvas.
"Creative Converting is excited to partner with Dolly Parton on the launch of her first partyware collection," says Andy Romjue, President of Hoffmaster. "From celebratory disposable plate and napkin ensembles to reusable party decorations, consumers can now bring the spirit of Dolly Parton to at-home celebrations."
Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'
Dolly Parton Celebrating ACM Awards Week With Pop-Up Store
58th Academy of Country Music Awards Performers Announced
Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video