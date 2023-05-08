Dolly Parton Launches Partyware Line

(True Public Relations) Today, leading paper & party goods supplier Creative Converting, a division of Hoffmaster Group, announces a partnership with global superstar Dolly Parton to launch a line of Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies. With an initial rollout today on Amazon here, the Dolly-inspired collection will also start hitting retail locations across the U.S. and Canada over the coming weeks.

"I love to celebrate all the seasons of the year with my family and friends. Whether it's birthdays or holidays, making memories with those you love is what matters most in life. I am excited to bring my new collection of party supplies to your homes and events, and even though I may not be there in person, I'll be celebrating with you in spirit. Let's party!" says Parton.

Dolly Parton's inaugural collection of disposable party supplies, in a deal brokered by IMG, Dolly's global licensing partner, are noted below:

Blossoming Beauty paper plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery

Celebrate Floral paper plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery

There'll Always Be Music plates, napkins & single-use wooden cutlery

What Would Dolly Do? plates & Be A Diamond in A Rhinestone World napkins

Celebratory Kits of cake toppers, disposable tablecloths, and special message banners

Beverage kits featuring single-use wooden drink stirrers & coaster kits with ecofriendly straws

Coaster collection: Raised on Dolly; Let Love Grow; In A World of Jolenes Be a Dolly; I Beg Your Parton

Coaster & wine bag kits

Wine bag options: In a World of Jolenes Be a Dolly; Dream Big

Treat cups, ecofriendly straws & banner kits

Dream Big Canvas sign & melamine tray kit

This collection of partyware features reusable products and premium natural materials including recycled tissue, plastic-free plates, wood, and canvas.

"Creative Converting is excited to partner with Dolly Parton on the launch of her first partyware collection," says Andy Romjue, President of Hoffmaster. "From celebratory disposable plate and napkin ensembles to reusable party decorations, consumers can now bring the spirit of Dolly Parton to at-home celebrations."

