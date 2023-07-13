Grace Potter Premieres 'Good Time' Video

(Division) 3X GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter debuts the cinematic video for her latest single "Good Time," directed by Catherine Fordham.

Set in the same remote desert cafe as Potter's video for "Mother Road," the new album's title track released last month, "Good Time," is the next audacious chapter of the story and finds Lady Vagabond vibing to the Stones-inflected rocker, living her best life, and looking back with no regrets or inhibitions.

Potter comments on the new "Good Time" video: "I'm delighted to bring you "Good Time," the newest cinematic instalment from a world I created while driving and writing songs for MOTHER ROAD. In this music video, we explore one of my favourite characters, Lola Nomada Vasquez, the mischievous author of the beloved children's book series, "Lady Vagabond". Since the mid-century, Lola has lived and written in the fast lane, creating instantly iconic characters, but these days, she spends her time conjuring her next masterpiece from her favourite booth at her favourite diner. "Good Time" picks up where we left off at the end of "Mother Road": Hurricane's Drive-In Restaurant on Old Route 66. As the diner empties out, Lola lets loose, throwing herself a salacious party - fuelled in equal parts by wine, unbridled imagination, and an unravelling mind. I invite you all to join me and a bunch of blow-up dolls as we dive head-long into the dazzling shadow-world of Lola's GOOD TIME! Please enjoy responsibly."

