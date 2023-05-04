.

Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival

05-04-2023

Grace Potter Event poster
Event poster

(Deutsch PR) The 21st Annual Blues from the Top Music Festival is presented by the Grand County Blues Society, and takes place at Rendezvous Event Center (78821 US Hwy 40, Winter Park, CO 80482) in downtown Winter Park on June 23-25, 2023.

The event will feature performances from Grace Potter, The Record Company, Devon Allman Project with special guests Anders Osborne, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Drive By Truckers, Galactic, Samantha Fish featuring Jesse Dayton, Blood Brothers with Mike Zito and Albert Castigila, Cedric Burnside, Shemekia Copeland, Jimmy Carpenter, Robert Jon & The Wreck.

This Grassroots Festival has earned the reputation for showcasing some of the best national talent in the business. Rendezvous Event Center at Hideaway Park, the home of Blues From The Top, is centrally located in downtown Winter Park, Colorado, making BFTT a truly one-of-a-kind event with amazing views of the Continental Divide. Blues From The Top has grown exponentially since it's conception in 2003 and has evolved into a true blues and roots music event, providing a welcoming atmosphere for all types of music fans. The event's producers, along with our volunteers and amazing ski-town community, create a utopia of great music and a great vibe for festival attendees.

