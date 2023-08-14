(Division) 3X GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter Grace Potter shares "Masterpiece," the finale track from Mother Road, her "dynamite new album" (Guitar Player) out this Friday, August 18, 2023, via Fantasy Records. A coming-of-age autobiography in cabaret-pop form, "Masterpiece" envisions Potter's libertine young adulthood𑁋and the lust for life that propelled her out into the world in whimsical detail.
"'Masterpiece' came from going back home, driving by my high school every day, and feeling childhood memories rushing back, one of the silver linings of going back home," Potter shares. "The kids I'd grown up with were there with a million stories about me, every story got weirder and wilder than the last. But I love that that's how they remembered me and that I'm living those stories out through Mother Road."
Produced by Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Nickel Creek) and recorded at RCA's famed Studio A in Nashville and Topangadise in Topanga, CA, Mother Road - the follow-up to Potter's 2019 acclaimed, 2X GRAMMY-nominated album, Daylight - finds the rock and soul artist deconstructing her deepest fears and darkest regrets and charting the fallout with brutal honesty and emotional daring.
Throughout the album's 10 original tracks, Potter, along with contributions from top-flight musicians, commands an expansive soundscape of soulful rock, roots, funk, country, and R&B. Watch the Mother Road album trailer HERE.
Tickets are currently on sale for Potter's Mother Road Tour, which kicks off at Collin Centers for the Arts in Orono, ME on Saturday, September 7. The 18-date fall tour also includes two performances at Shelburne Museum in her native Vermont, as well as shows at New York City's Pier 17, Milwaukee's Pabst Theatre, Chicago's Riviera Theater and Atlanta's Tabernacle, among other great venues, before concluding at The Fillmore in Charlotte, NC on November 18. See below for the full itinerary. For tickets information please visit gracepotter.com.
Mother Road - Track List:
1. Mother Road
2. Truck Stop Angels
3. Ready Set Go
4. Good Time
5. Little Hitchhiker
6. Lady Vagabond
7. Rose Colored Rearview
8. All My Ghosts
9. Futureland
10. Masterpiece
Full Grace Potter tour dates below
Sep-1-23 Snowmass Village, CO - JAS Aspen Snowmass
Sep-07-23 Orono, ME - Collins Center for the Arts
Sep-08-23 Providence, RI - Veterans Memorial Auditorium
Sep-09-23 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Sep-10-23 Hammondsport, NY - Pavilion at Point of the Bluff Vineyard
Sep-14-23 Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts
Sep-15-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green SOLD OUT
Sep-16-23 Shelburne, VT - Shelburne Museum - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green SOLD OUT
Sep-17-23 Albany, NY - The Egg
Sep-22-23 Branford, CT - Stony Creek Brewery
Sep-23-23 New York, NY - Pier 17
Sep-24-23 Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak
Sep-27-23 Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Sep-29-23 Richmond, VA - Maymont
Sep-30-23 Harrisburg, PA - Southside Stage
Oct-1-23 Ocean City, MD - Oceans Calling Festival
Oct-04-23 Kalamazoo, MI - State Theatre
Oct-05-23 Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater
Oct-06-23 Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place
Oct-07-23 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater
Nov-11-23 Highlands, NC - Highlands Food & Wine Festival
Nov-17-23 Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Nov-18-23 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Mar-18-22-24 Miami, FL to Cozumel, MX - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea
