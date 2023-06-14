Grouplove Celebrating Album Release With Livestream

(Derris) Grouplove -who is releasing their new album I Want it All Right Now (the follow-up to 2021's This is This) on July 7th - have just announced a new livestream for fans wanting to catch their performance that same night from the Tabernacle concert hall in Atlanta.
"We've been counting down the days to share I Want It All Right Now with the world and are thrilled to be partnering with Veeps to provide this exclusive listening experience to people who may not be able to experience it live", said Christian Zucconi of Grouplove. "We can't wait to share our first performance following the album release and the magic of the venue with everyone."
The stream will air exclusively on Veeps, marking the very first time fans around the world will be able to experience the live performance of a number of new songs including new singles from the album, 'Hello', 'Francine', 'All', and more. It will also be the group's only solo show ahead of a dizzying tour schedule joining P!nk on the remainder of her Summer Carnival tour along with supporting her Trustfall arena shows, kicking off on October 12.
Tickets for Grouplove's live performance can be bought now at here for $14.99. The show will begin at 9am ET and can be accessed via any internet-connected device such as a smartphone, tablet, or home computer via Veeps.com or by downloading the Veeps app on Roku or AppleTV. Those with Amazon Fire TVs can also access the show via its built-in browser. Fans will also be able to rewatch the concert up to 7 days after the start of the event.
GROUPLOVE Release Hello All Video To Announce New Album
Tedeschi Trucks Band, Grouplove Lead Great South Bay Music Festival Lineup
The Great South Bay Music Festival Returning This Summer
Grouplove Release 'Oxygen Swimming' Video And Announce Tour
