Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with 'I'm In Love'

(MPG) Iowa-born, Nashville-based country star Hailey Whitters is most-added at country radio this week with "I'm In Love," her first single to impact country radio since RIAA Platinum-certified smash hit "Everything She Ain't." With 58 first week stations on the board, "I'm In Love" is "an eminently charming pop-country song" where "every little corner of the arrangement shines" (Stereogum). Whitters also released a lyric video for the song today. Last month, the reigning ACM New Female Artist Of The Year earned her first CMA Award nomination for New Artist Of The Year.

This summer, Whitters released the six-song EP I'm In Love via Pigasus / Songs & Daughters / Big Loud Records. In their 4 star review, American Songwriter proclaimed, "Whitters once again shows the breadth and depth of her gifts as a vocalist and songwriter." The EP's title track was named one of the best songs of the week by Whiskey Riff, Billboard and Stereogum.

I'm In Love is the follow-up to Whitters' critically-acclaimed album Raised, which garnered raves from The New Yorker, People, New York Magazine and NPR's Weekend Edition, as well as earning the number one spot on Rolling Stone's Best Country and Americana Albums list, Grady Smith's Best Albums of the Year list and Holler's Best Albums of the Year list.

Following her headlining Raised tour, supporting Shania Twain on her Queen of Me Tour and tour dates with Dierks Bentley and Eric Church earlier this year, Whitters just wrapped a festival-packed summer with performances at Country Thunder, Faster Horses, Country Jam, TidalWave Music Festival, Bourbon & Beyond, Pilgrimage Music Festival and more. She's currently on tour with Luke Bryan before heading out on the road with Dan + Shay and Luke Combs next year. She'll also play Stagecoach 2024, marking her second time at the festival.

Tour Dates:

10/12: Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

10/13: Green Bay, WI - Resch Center ^

10/14: St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center ^

10/21: Kissimmee, FL - Country Thunder Florida

10/26: Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park ^

10/27: Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena ^

10/28: Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium ^

11/1: Hollywood, FL - Stars and Strings

11/3: Scottsdale, AZ - Dreamy Draw 2023

11/12: Miami, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

11/17: Hays, KS - Fox Theatre

11/18: Sioux City, IA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

2/29: Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena %

3/2: Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex %

3/7: Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX %

3/9: Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center %

3/14: Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena %

3/15: Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena %

3/16: Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center %

3/20: Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena %

3/21: Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena %

3/22: Chicago, IL - United Center %

4/4: Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum %

4/5: Saint Paul, MI - Xcel Energy Center %

4/6: Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha %

4/7: Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center %

4/11: Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center %

412: Newark, NJ - Prudential Center %

4/13: Boston, MA - TD Garden %

4/19: Buffalo, NY - Highmark Stadium #

4/26: Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

5/3: Jacksonville, FL - EverBank Stadium #

5/10: San Antonio, TX - Alamodome #

5/17: Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium #

5/31: Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium #

6/7: Salt Lake City, UT - Rice-Eccles Stadium #

6/14: Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium #

7/19: East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium #

7/26: Landover, MD - FedExField #

8/2: Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium #

8/9: Houston TX - NRG Stadium #

^ - with Luke Bryan

% - with Dan + Shay

# - with Luke Combs

