Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Video For 'American Gothic' Featuring Hailey Whitters

Video still

(Missing Piece) Southern Indiana-born, Nashville-based artist Stephen Wilson Jr. released an acoustic performance video of "American Gothic," his duet with country star Hailey Whitters.

The track is from his critically-acclaimed debut EP bon aqua, released earlier this year on Big Loud Records. Interspersing warm scenes of Wilson and Whitters performing the song inside Nashville's famed Welcome to 1979 Studio with shots of the two exploring and inspecting the oddities found inside the former record pressing plant, the video reflects the vintage, guttural sound of the track.

Wilson shares: "Hailey Whitters and I have been singing 'American Gothic' on her US headlining tour and thought we would climb into a Nashville time capsule at Welcome to 1979 and record a live version of the song exactly how it started, grungy and stripped-down to the basics: gut-string and lyric."

