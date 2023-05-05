(Publicity Nation) Country artist Hannah Anders releases new single "Drinkin' Him Wonderful." In her newest single "Drinkin' Him Wonderful," Hannah pulls no punches as she tells the tale of a young woman putting some beer goggles on in a bar to dance with a man.
She said it best that "Stories are the best part of country music, and I'm not sure there's a story more relatable to the fans of Reba, Miranda, and Barbara Mandrell than this one." Anders really transports us back to the '80s and 90's with her vocal styling. "I love the build-up, I love the laughs, and I love that it unapologetically takes us right to the end of the night with a good sense of humor and a beat you can tap your feet to," Hannah shares. Embodying a jovial tone, lines like "I said baby with that nose ring/and toupee from Sears/have you ever thought of starting/a modeling career?" Anders tears the man to pieces as she slowly warms up to him.
"Drinkin' Him Wonderful" is a single that has a fun and flirty vibe, consistent in Anders' releases, inspired by country divas and her Southern charm. Hannah has shared the stage with legends like LoCash, Billy Currington, and Keith Anderson, and has had an illustrious career. Her experience shines in "Drinkin' Him Wonderful," always sounding pro in her delivery.
