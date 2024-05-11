Ian Flanigan Shares New Single 'I Don't Smoke'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan's new single "I Don't Smoke" is available today! Initially recorded by Lee Brice, featuring Warren Haynes, Flanigan always related to the song and its lyrics.

Written by Lee Brice, Jon Stone, Billy Montana, and John Bohlinger, "I Don't Smoke" also features the top musicians in Nashville including Gordon Mote (piano), Willie B. Barthel (drums), Jay White (bass), Jerry McPherson and Colin Wells (electric guitar), Jon Stone (acoustic guitar), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), and Aubrey Haynie (fiddle, mandolin). "I Don't Smoke" is the second single from Flanigan's upcoming album, due this fall.

"I Don't Smoke" is one of my favorite songs on this record," shares Flanigan. "Originally cut by Lee Brice and Warren Haynes, who are two of the greatest. I wanted to do my version of it on this record. I haven't had a drink in nine years now, and this is one of the only songs out there saying "I don't drink" and "I don't smoke," while still sounding like a party!"

Never one to sit still, Flanigan will be one of the featured artists at the 2024 Buckle & Boots Festival in Manchester, UK, which includes Heartwreckers, The Country Orchestra, Maggie Baugh, Dan Smalley, Jon Stone, Emilia Quinn, Canaan Cox, First Time Flyers, Matt Hodges, Luke Flear, Taylor Moss, and more. The festival is hosted by Jeremy McComb and takes place May 23-26.

As featured in a People.com exclusive, Flanigan recently married his new bride, Kelsey Charles, at the 4 Eagle Ranch in Beaver Creek, Colorado, on February 29. The couple shared their day with a small, private ceremony at the same music venue where they first met.

"We opted to go back to Beaver Creek and create the ultimate full-circle moment by exchanging our vows in the same place we met," he says, adding that the couple's wedding day was "nothing short of perfect."

