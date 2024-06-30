Ian Flanigan Would 'Rather Be Country'

(2911) Country music singer-songwriter Ian Flanigan's scorching new single "Rather Be Country" is available now! Written by Flanigan, Jon Stone, and David "Messy" Mescon, "Rather Be Country" is a rousing tribute to a life lived on a road less traveled and pays homage to the ways and means of true Tom Sawyer-esqe antics!
"Rather Be Country" opens full-throttle, with searing twin fiddles, scorching guitars, and showcases Flanigan's husky, gritty vocals throughout. The third track from Flanigan's upcoming album again features Nashville's top musicians including Gordon Mote (piano), Willie B. Barthel (drums), Jay White (bass), Jerry McPherson (electric guitar), Colin Wells (electric guitar), Jon Stone (acoustic guitar), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), and Aubrey Haynie (fiddle, mandolin). Flanigan's full album is due out this fall.
I'd rather be high than lonesome
Rather be a dirt road, than a city street
Rather be an old skipping stone sitting at the bottom of the fishing hole
Than a diamond cut to fit inside your ring
Keep that suit and tie imma live and die
With these boots down on my feet
I'd rather be country
"Growing up, we used to have this 10-acre property outside of town where anything could happen," shares Flanigan. "Rather Be Country" is about those wild times, good people, and a thousand stories not fit to tell."
