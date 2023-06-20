Ian Munsick Announce The Buffalo Roams Tour

Tour poster

(EBM) With a sawing fiddle in tow and a falsetto fusing rugged tradition with a savvy, new-school edge, Wyoming-native Ian Munsick announces his 2023 fall headlining tour: The Buffalo Roams. With stops in Boston, MA; Cleveland, OH; Huntington, NY and more, the newly announced dates deliver the man The Tennessean crowned "Western music royalty" to the East Coast and beyond.

"This tour is filled with cities and even regions we've never played before. The northeast is a scary place for a Wyoming boy, but what better excuse to brave new territory than country music," shares Munsick. "At the end of the day, my music is escapism. My goal is to always invite the audience to a place they can smell the Indian Paintbrush and cow sh*t. I'm sure even New Yorkers crave a taste of the Rocky Mountains."

Texas-based artists Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey and Jake Worthington and fellow Wyoming-native Chancey Williams join Munsick as special guests at select dates. Expressing his excitement to hit the road with some new and old friends, Munsick adds, "I'm genuinely a fan of all the artists that are joining us on The Buffalo Roams Tour. I've known some for years, and haven't even met others. But I know just by listening to their music that these shows are gonna get COUNTRY. Prepare yourselves for fiddle."

The tour name is inspired by Munsick's recently released sophomore album White Buffalo, which yielded RIAA Gold-certified track "Long Live Cowgirls" featuring Cody Johnson that has reeled in over 100 million global streams to date.

The 2023 CMT Next Up and Opry NextStage artist most recently performed on the Platform Stage at Nissan Stadium for CMA Fest and sold-out his Ryman Auditorium headlining debut. This summer, Munsick will hit stadiums again with Morgan Wallen at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 11 and PNC Park Aug. 30 on his One Night At A Time World Tour.

Tickets to the fall run go on-sale this Friday, June 23.

Ian Munsick 2023 Summer + The Buffalo Roams Tour Dates:

June 22 Pocatello, ID Bannock County Event Center *#

June 23 Emmett, ID Stoney's Roadhouse #

June 24 Mack, CO Country Jam Ranch & Campgrounds

July 7 Rhinelander, WI Hodag Country Festival

July 8 Jefferson City, MO Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater &

July 12 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

July 14 Adel, IA Dallas County Fair

July 16 Madison, NE Madison County Fairgrounds

July 21 Susanville, CA Lassen County Fairgrounds

July 22 Yerington, NV Lyon County Fairgrounds

July 24 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre

July 25 Paso Robles, CA California Mid-State Fair

July 28 Jackson Hole, WY Heaven On Earth

July 29 Tooele, UT Deseret Peak Complex

Aug. 4 Prairie du Chien, WI County Line Country Fest

Aug. 5 Lima, OH Greater Lima Region Park & Amphitheater

Aug. 11 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium (w/ Morgan Wallen)

Aug. 12 Hattiesburg, MS Forrest County Multi-Purpose Center $

Aug. 13 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

Aug. 18 Manhattan, KS Britt's Farm (Britt's Garden Acres) !

Aug. 19 Imperial, NE Chase County Fair & Expo

Aug. 24 Dodge City, KS United Wireless Arena !&

Aug. 25 Pueblo, CO Colorado State Fair

Aug. 26 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Brewing Company @

Aug. 30 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park (w/ Morgan Wallen)

Sept. 1 Rexford, MT Abayance Bay Marina

Sept. 2 Emigrant, MT The Old Saloon

Sept. 3 Dillon, MT Beaverhead County Fair

Sept. 6 Fort Madison, IA Tri-State Rodeo

Sept. 15 Enid, OK Stride Bank Center !

Sept. 16 Helotes, TX John T Floore's Country Store @&

Sept. 23 Poplar Bluff, MO Black River Coliseum @

Sept. 24 Franklin, TN Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival 2023

Sept. 30 Hempstead, TX Waller County Fair

Oct. 6 Athens, GA Athens Fairgrounds

Oct. 7 Opelika, AL Auburn Rodeo

Oct. 8 Ennis, TX Texas Motorplex

Nov. 1 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom #

Nov. 2 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom @

Nov. 8 Huntington, NY The Paramount @

Nov. 10 Silver Springs, MD The Fillmore @

Nov. 11 Boston, MA House of Blues @

Nov. 16 Royal Oak, MI Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Nov. 17 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

Nov. 18 Cincinnati, OH The Andrew J. Brady Music Center @

Nov. 24 Charlotte, NC Coyote Joe's @

Nov. 25 Chattanooga, TN The Signal @

Dec. 9 Las Vegas, NV The Cosmopolitan

* Giovannie & The Hired Guns

^ Randall King

# Triston Marez

& Catie Offerman

$ Tanner Usrey

@ Chancey Williams

! Jake Worthington

