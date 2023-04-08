Ian Munsick Celebrates White Buffalo Release With Title Track Video

Album art

(EBM) Wyoming native Ian Munsick is spreading the Rocky Mountain gospel with the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album White Buffalo. With 18 tracks that all credit Munsick as a co-writer and co-producer, White Buffalo is an ode to his homeland and serves as a raw, untamed depiction of the American West.

"All I've ever wanted to do as a country music artist is represent the West," Munsick shared. "The land, people, stories and culture are all what give me endless inspiration to create music. I started writing the songs for White Buffalo three years ago. I'd never been so eager to write, and a big factor in that excitement was the way you all responded to my last album, Coyote Cry. But this time, I really wanted to transport all five of your senses to where I was born and raised. I hope you smell the alfalfa pastures, taste the crack-of-dawn Folgers coffee, feel the numbing waters of the Blackfoot river, hear the summer wind blowing through the Indian Paintbrush and, finally, see the White Buffalo wandering through the Wyoming prairie. This album is for the West... thank you for letting me take you there."

The official music video for the album's title track premiered on Friday across all CMT platforms and the Paramount billboards in Times Square. Shot at Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, the video underscores the expansive Wyoming landscape and lifestyle. Munsick, who has been vocal about the influence of Native Americans on his upbringing and the larger western culture, shined the spotlight on friends Stephen Yellowtail, Dougie Hall and Sammy Jo Bird. Watch the video, directed by Cam Mackey, HERE.

Fans joined the high-energy entertainer in downtown Nashville last night for a pop-up show and live stream at Ole Red in partnership with Circle. He performed songs from the new album including "More Than Me," "Dig" and his viral smash "Long Live Cowgirls" to a packed house. Check out the livestream HERE. The flagship track from White Buffalo, "Long Live Cowgirls" (with Cody Johnson) has topped SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown and accumulated nearly 100 million global streams, recently becoming Munsick's first career RIAA Gold-certified single. The album also features country legend Vince Gill on "Field of Dreams" (listen HERE).

Munsick will head back on the road for his headlining Long Live Cowgirls Tour on April 14 and will continue into May, including his first arena shows. The remaining stops feature Ned LeDoux, Ryan Charles, 49 Winchester, Ashland Craft and The Munsick Boys on select dates. He will also hit Stagecoach Festival on April 28 before heading to Nashville, TN for his sold-out, headlining debut at the world-famous Ryman Auditorium on May 16.

White Buffalo Track Listing:

1. From The Horse's Mouth (Ian Munsick, David Ryan Harris, Dave Villa)*

2. Arrowhead (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Cary Barlowe)**

3. River Run (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver)

4. Ranch Hand (Ian Munsick, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman)

5. Neon Brightside (Ian Munsick, Chase McGill, Jessi Alexander)***

6. Long Live Cowgirls (with Cody Johnson) (Ian Munsick, Aby Gutierrez, Phil O'Donnell)^

7. Barn Burner (Ian Munsick, Driver Williams, Jeremy Spillman)

8. Dig (Ian Munsick, Dave Villa, Jessi Alexander)^^

9. More Than Me (Ian Munsick, Carlton Anderson, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell)†

10. Little Man (Ian Munsick, Adam James, Ben Simonetti)††

11. White Buffalo (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Randy Montana)

12. Bluegrass (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)***

13. Cowsh*t In The Morning (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Luke Laird)

14. Field Of Dreams (feat. Vince Gill) (Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Vince Gill)

15. Blazin' (Ian Munsick, Chris LaCorte, Josh Miller)**

16. Missin' Her Play (Ian Munsick, Jamie Paulin, Randy Montana)***

17. Horses & Weed (Ian Munsick, Josh Thompson)^

18. Indian Paintbrush (Ian Munsick, Marty Stuart, Jeremy Spillman)

Produced by Jeremy Spillman and Ian Munsick

*Produced by David Ryan Harris, Dave Villa and Ian Munsick

**Produced by Chris LaCorte and Ian Munsick

***Produced by Ian Munsick

^Produced by Ian Munsick and Jared Conrad

^^Produced by Dave Villa and Ian Munsick

†Produced by Ian Munsick and Phil O'Donnell

††Produced by Ben Simonetti and Ian Munsick

Long Live Cowgirls 2023 Tour + More:

April 14 // Clive, IA // Horizon Events Center#

April 15 // Ralston, NE // Liberty First Credit Union Arena#

April 25 // Tucson, AZ // Rialto Theatre$+

April 26 // Tempe, AZ // Marquee Theatre$

April 28 // Indio, CA // Stagecoach Festival^

May 4 // Billings, MT // First Interstate Arena at MetraPark†#@

May 6 // Denver, CO // Mission Ballroom#

May 16 // Nashville, TN // Ryman Auditorium#

Aug. 13 // Atlanta, GA // Buckhead Theatre *rescheduled from March 16

#With Ned LeDoux

$With Ryan Charles

+With 49 Winchester

^Festival date

†With Ashland Craft

@With The Munsick Boys

Related Stories

Ian Munsick Shares New Song 'Little Man'

More Ian Munsick News