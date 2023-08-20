Ian Munsick Streams Western Wedding EP

(EBM) Fans have long-shared with Ian Munsick how they danced to his songs, ruggedly earnest and humbly romantic, at their weddings. With such fans in mind, the Wyoming native has crafted an EP befitting of a Western Wedding. The eight-track project comprises four of his original songs, with both piano-backed and instrumental-only versions of each.
"Over the last few years, requests for me to make 'piano versions' of my love ballads have overflown my inbox," Munsick shared. "I'm always so honored when couples use my music for their wedding soundtrack, or when one of my songs epitomizes a relationship between two people. All of these instances have inspired my Western Wedding EP. May your love grow as tall as the Rockies and last as long as the rivers winding through them."
As Holler described, Munsick empowers listeners to "experience the emotional ebbs and flows of the Green River, feel the highs and lows of the Grand Teton and witness the wild, free-spirited euphoria of a band of mustangs riding off into the sunset."
Munsick released his full-length sophomore album White Buffalo earlier this year, earning accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, GRAMMY.com, MusicRow and more. The album's flagship single, "Long Live Cowgirls" (with Cody Johnson) has earned 105 MILLION streams and been certified Gold by the RIAA. A solo version of the acclaimed duet is due in September.
Fans can catch Munsick on Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour Aug. 30 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. This fall, the celebrated entertainer will embark on his headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. The run will feature a rotating lineup of special guests including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington and Chancey Williams. Dates below. Visit www.ianmunsick.com for tickets and more details.
Western Wedding Track Listing:
Me Against the Mountain - Piano/Vocal
Me Against the Mountain - Instrumental
Ranch Hand - Piano/Vocal
Ranch Hand - instrumental
More Than Me - Piano/Vocal
More Than Me - Instrumental
Long Haul - Piano/Vocal
Long Haul - Instrumental
Ian Munsick 2023 Summer + The Buffalo Roams Tour Dates:
Aug. 18 // Manhattan, KS // Britt's Farm (Britt's Garden Acres) !
Aug. 19 // Imperial, NE // Chase County Fair
Aug. 24 // Dodge City, KS // United Wireless Arena !&
Aug. 25 // Pueblo, CO // Colorado State Fair
Aug. 26 // Santa Fe, NM // Santa Fe Brewing Company @
Aug. 30 // Pittsburgh, PA // PNC Park (w/ Morgan Wallen)
Sept. 1 // Rexford, MT // Abayance Bay Marina
Sept. 2 // Emigrant, MT // The Old Saloon
Sept. 3 // Dillon, MT // Dillon Jaycees
Sept. 6 // Fort Madison, IA // Tri-State Rodeo
Sept. 15 // Enid, OK // Stride Bank Center !
Sept. 16 // Helotes, TX // John T Floore's Country Store @&
Sept. 23 // Poplar Bluff, MO // Black River Coliseum @
Sept. 24 // Franklin, TN // Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival
Sept. 30 // Hempstead, TX // Waller County Fair
Oct. 6 // Athens, GA // Athens Fairgrounds
Oct. 7 // Opelika, AL // Auburn Rodeo
Oct. 8 // Ennis, TX // Texas Motorplex
Nov. 1 // Tulsa, OK // Cain's Ballroom #
Nov. 2 // Tulsa, OK // Cain's Ballroom @
Nov. 8 // Huntington, NY // The Paramount @
Nov. 10 // Silver Springs, MD // The Fillmore @
Nov. 11 // Boston, MA // House of Blues @
Nov. 16 // Royal Oak, MI // Royal Oak Music Theatre ^
Nov. 17 // Cleveland, OH // Agora Theater & Ballroom ^
Nov. 18 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J. Brady Music Center @
Nov. 24 // Charlotte, NC // Coyote Joe's @
Nov. 25 // Chattanooga, TN // The Signal @
Dec. 9 // Las Vegas, NV // The Cosmopolitan
* Giovannie & The Hired Guns
^ Randall King
# Triston Marez
& Catie Offerman
$ Tanner Usrey
@ Chancey Williams
! Jake Worthington
Ian Munsick Shares Stripped-Down Tracks from 'White Buffalo'
Ian Munsick Announce The Buffalo Roams Tour
Ian Munsick Captivates Crowd with Sold-Out Ryman Auditorium Debut
Ian Munsick Celebrates White Buffalo Release With Title Track Video
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover- Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque- more
Guns N' Roses Share New Single and Video 'Perhaps'- Rival Sons Reveal New Song 'Sweet Life' And Announce Album- more
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Cover The Judds' 'Love Is Alive'- Scotty McCreery Streams New Single 'Cab In A Solo'- more
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Ready to Rock with Late Summer Music Festivals
Victoria Anthony - New Disaster
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Umhlanga Reed Dance Ceremony
Cillian Murphy's Sounds from a Safe Harbour Festival
Dolly Parton Recruits Beatles Legends For 'Let It Be' Cover
Steven Adler Auctioning Guns N' Roses' Appetite For Destruction RIAA Certification Plaque For Charity
Robin Trower Recruits Sari Schorr For 'Joyful Sky' Album
Michael Franti & Spearhead Announce New Album 'Big Big Love'
Don McLean Celebrating 50th Anniversary Of 'Vincent' On Fall Tour
Tesla Share Cover Of 1974 Aerosmith Classic
Barenaked Ladies Announce New Album 'In Flight'
Nick Cave Announces US In-Store Book Signings