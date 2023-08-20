Ian Munsick Streams Western Wedding EP

(EBM) Fans have long-shared with Ian Munsick how they danced to his songs, ruggedly earnest and humbly romantic, at their weddings. With such fans in mind, the Wyoming native has crafted an EP befitting of a Western Wedding. The eight-track project comprises four of his original songs, with both piano-backed and instrumental-only versions of each.

"Over the last few years, requests for me to make 'piano versions' of my love ballads have overflown my inbox," Munsick shared. "I'm always so honored when couples use my music for their wedding soundtrack, or when one of my songs epitomizes a relationship between two people. All of these instances have inspired my Western Wedding EP. May your love grow as tall as the Rockies and last as long as the rivers winding through them."

As Holler described, Munsick empowers listeners to "experience the emotional ebbs and flows of the Green River, feel the highs and lows of the Grand Teton and witness the wild, free-spirited euphoria of a band of mustangs riding off into the sunset."

Munsick released his full-length sophomore album White Buffalo earlier this year, earning accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, GRAMMY.com, MusicRow and more. The album's flagship single, "Long Live Cowgirls" (with Cody Johnson) has earned 105 MILLION streams and been certified Gold by the RIAA. A solo version of the acclaimed duet is due in September.

Fans can catch Munsick on Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour Aug. 30 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA. This fall, the celebrated entertainer will embark on his headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. The run will feature a rotating lineup of special guests including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington and Chancey Williams. Dates below. Visit www.ianmunsick.com for tickets and more details.

Western Wedding Track Listing:

Me Against the Mountain - Piano/Vocal

Me Against the Mountain - Instrumental

Ranch Hand - Piano/Vocal

Ranch Hand - instrumental

More Than Me - Piano/Vocal

More Than Me - Instrumental

Long Haul - Piano/Vocal

Long Haul - Instrumental

Ian Munsick 2023 Summer + The Buffalo Roams Tour Dates:

Aug. 18 // Manhattan, KS // Britt's Farm (Britt's Garden Acres) !

Aug. 19 // Imperial, NE // Chase County Fair

Aug. 24 // Dodge City, KS // United Wireless Arena !&

Aug. 25 // Pueblo, CO // Colorado State Fair

Aug. 26 // Santa Fe, NM // Santa Fe Brewing Company @

Aug. 30 // Pittsburgh, PA // PNC Park (w/ Morgan Wallen)

Sept. 1 // Rexford, MT // Abayance Bay Marina

Sept. 2 // Emigrant, MT // The Old Saloon

Sept. 3 // Dillon, MT // Dillon Jaycees

Sept. 6 // Fort Madison, IA // Tri-State Rodeo

Sept. 15 // Enid, OK // Stride Bank Center !

Sept. 16 // Helotes, TX // John T Floore's Country Store @&

Sept. 23 // Poplar Bluff, MO // Black River Coliseum @

Sept. 24 // Franklin, TN // Pilgrimage Music And Cultural Festival

Sept. 30 // Hempstead, TX // Waller County Fair

Oct. 6 // Athens, GA // Athens Fairgrounds

Oct. 7 // Opelika, AL // Auburn Rodeo

Oct. 8 // Ennis, TX // Texas Motorplex

Nov. 1 // Tulsa, OK // Cain's Ballroom #

Nov. 2 // Tulsa, OK // Cain's Ballroom @

Nov. 8 // Huntington, NY // The Paramount @

Nov. 10 // Silver Springs, MD // The Fillmore @

Nov. 11 // Boston, MA // House of Blues @

Nov. 16 // Royal Oak, MI // Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

Nov. 17 // Cleveland, OH // Agora Theater & Ballroom ^

Nov. 18 // Cincinnati, OH // The Andrew J. Brady Music Center @

Nov. 24 // Charlotte, NC // Coyote Joe's @

Nov. 25 // Chattanooga, TN // The Signal @

Dec. 9 // Las Vegas, NV // The Cosmopolitan

* Giovannie & The Hired Guns

^ Randall King

# Triston Marez

& Catie Offerman

$ Tanner Usrey

@ Chancey Williams

! Jake Worthington

