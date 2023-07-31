Jameson Rodgers Announces Whiskey Train Tour

(Sony Music Nashville) Award-winning country rebel Jameson Rodgers is catching the whiskey train as he hits the road for his headlining Whiskey Train Tour, kicking off Aug. 31 in Starkville, MS, and releasing a new song of the same name on Sept. 1.

"This one is called the Whiskey Train Tour because the tone of that song matches the tone of the shows. I've got some of my favorite artists/friends opening up these shows with Lauren, Greylan and John. It's going to be a blast and I can't wait to see everyone there," said Rodgers.

Tickets for the Whiskey Train Tour go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 with presales beginning Wednesday, Aug. 2 (all on-sales begin at 10:00 a.m. local venue time). Support includes Lauren Watkins, Greylan James, and John Morgan on select dates.

"Whiskey Train" was produced by David Garcia and co-written by Rodgers, Smith Ahnquist, Will Bundy, and Lynn Hutton, the rowdy new track captures that Friday-after-five feeling.

"The idea for 'Whiskey Train' came at about 1 a.m. on a writing retreat. Lynn Hutton asked Smith Ahnquist if he wanted another beer, and Smith said, 'Nah man I'm on that whiskey train,'" Rodgers explained. "Will Bundy and I looked at each other and we all immediately started writing. I'm excited for the world to get on the whiskey train September 1."

In addition to the newly announced headline dates, Rodgers will join Jordan Davis, Old Dominion, and Darius Rucker as support on select dates throughout the fall.

JAMESON RODGERS WHISKEY TRAIN TOUR

Aug. 31 - Starkville, MS *

Oct. 6 - Springfield, IL ^

Oct. 7 - Indianapolis, IN ^

Oct. 13 - Warrendale, PA +

Oct. 14 - Rootstown, OH +

* With Lauren Watkins

^ With Greylan James

+ With John Morgan

