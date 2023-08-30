Jameson Rodgers Releasing Three New Songs This Friday

(SMN) Jameson Rodgers is getting ready to kick off his WHISKEY TRAIN TOUR tomorrow night in Starkville, Mississippi and will commemorate the upcoming headline trek with three new tracks available Friday (9/1): "Whiskey Train," "If I Was Doing Any Better," and "Bury Me With My Guitar."
"We've been getting a great reaction while playing 'Whiskey Train' live on the road this last month. I'm not only excited to release 'Whiskey Train' but for people to also hear 'If I Was Doing Any Better' and 'Bury Me With My Guitar,' too," said Rodgers. "Kicking off the headlining run in my home state and getting to play Ascend Amphitheatre with Jordan Davis is going to be wild this week!
Produced by David Garcia ("Whiskey Train"), Chris Farren and Jake Mitchell (co-producers on "If I Was Doing Any Better" and "Bury Me With My Guitar"), the collection touches on Rodgers' most signature themes: heartbreak, growing up, and that Friday-after-five feeling. Co-writers on the three tracks include Brent Anderson, Smith Ahnquist, Will Bundy, Austin Goodlow, Lynn Hutton, Mitchell, and Hunter Phelps. Pre-save/pre-add here..
In addition to his headline WHISKEY TRAIN TOUR stops - featuring support from Lauren Watkins, Greylan James and John Morgan - Rodgers is slated to open on select dates for Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, and Jordan Davis throughout the fall. Full tour itinerary is below.
JAMESON RODGERS ON TOUR
Aug. 31 / Starkville, MS / Rick's Café^
Sept. 1 / Nashville, TN / Ascend Amphitheater*
Sept. 2 / Bethany, MO / Northwest Missouri Stage Fair
Sept. 3 / Crown Point, IN / Bulldog Park
Sept. 8 / Allegan, MI / Allegan County Fair
Sept. 10 / Oklahoma City, OK / The Zoo Amphitheatre%
Sept. 14 / Burnsville, MN / Buck Hill
Sept. 17 / Long Beach, CA / Coastal Country Jam 2023
Sept. 21 / Boston, MA / TD Garden+
Sept. 22 / Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena+
Sept. 23 / Belmont Park, NY / UBS Arena+
Oct. 5 / Tulsa, OK / Tulsa State Fair
Oct. 6 / Springfield, IL / Boondocks^
Oct. 7 / Indianapolis, IN / 8 Seconds Saloon^
Oct. 13 / Warrendale, PA / Jergel's Rhythm Grille^
Oct. 14 / Rootstown, OH / The Dusty Armadillo^
Oct. 15 / Charleston, WV / Down & Dirty Music Festival
^Whiskey Train Tour
%with Darius Rucker
*with Jordan Davis
+with Old Dominion
Jameson Rodgers Announces Whiskey Train Tour
Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs Take 'Cold Beer Calling My Name' To No. 1
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album- Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'- Guns N' Roses- U2- Pink Floyd- more
Foreigner Announce Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour Las Vegas Residency- Job For A Cowboy Return- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Nashville With Guns N' Roses- Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1- Zach Bryan- more
Road Trip: A King is Born: A Visit to the Elvis Presley Birthplace in Tupelo, Mississippi
Live: Extreme and Living Colour Rock Chicago Area
Celebrate Me Home: Kenny Loggins' Final Tour
Caught In The Act: Ted Nugent Rocks Chicagoland
Duran Duran Announce 'Danse Macabre' Album With Title Track Stream
Imagine Dragons Share 'Children of the Sky (a Starfield song)'
Guns N' Roses Ignite Stadiums On North American Tour
Zoo Station: A U2:UV Experience Fan Portal Announced
Taking Back Sunday Release 'S'old' Video And Announce Album
AXS TV Announce Rockin' Fall Programming Lineup
Pink Floyd Remaster 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues
Bad Wolves Drop Off Asking Alexandra's Pyscho Thunder Tour