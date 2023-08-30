Jameson Rodgers Releasing Three New Songs This Friday

(SMN) Jameson Rodgers is getting ready to kick off his WHISKEY TRAIN TOUR tomorrow night in Starkville, Mississippi and will commemorate the upcoming headline trek with three new tracks available Friday (9/1): "Whiskey Train," "If I Was Doing Any Better," and "Bury Me With My Guitar."

"We've been getting a great reaction while playing 'Whiskey Train' live on the road this last month. I'm not only excited to release 'Whiskey Train' but for people to also hear 'If I Was Doing Any Better' and 'Bury Me With My Guitar,' too," said Rodgers. "Kicking off the headlining run in my home state and getting to play Ascend Amphitheatre with Jordan Davis is going to be wild this week!

Produced by David Garcia ("Whiskey Train"), Chris Farren and Jake Mitchell (co-producers on "If I Was Doing Any Better" and "Bury Me With My Guitar"), the collection touches on Rodgers' most signature themes: heartbreak, growing up, and that Friday-after-five feeling. Co-writers on the three tracks include Brent Anderson, Smith Ahnquist, Will Bundy, Austin Goodlow, Lynn Hutton, Mitchell, and Hunter Phelps. Pre-save/pre-add here..

In addition to his headline WHISKEY TRAIN TOUR stops - featuring support from Lauren Watkins, Greylan James and John Morgan - Rodgers is slated to open on select dates for Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, and Jordan Davis throughout the fall. Full tour itinerary is below.

JAMESON RODGERS ON TOUR

Aug. 31 / Starkville, MS / Rick's Café^

Sept. 1 / Nashville, TN / Ascend Amphitheater*

Sept. 2 / Bethany, MO / Northwest Missouri Stage Fair

Sept. 3 / Crown Point, IN / Bulldog Park

Sept. 8 / Allegan, MI / Allegan County Fair

Sept. 10 / Oklahoma City, OK / The Zoo Amphitheatre%

Sept. 14 / Burnsville, MN / Buck Hill

Sept. 17 / Long Beach, CA / Coastal Country Jam 2023

Sept. 21 / Boston, MA / TD Garden+

Sept. 22 / Uncasville, CT / Mohegan Sun Arena+

Sept. 23 / Belmont Park, NY / UBS Arena+

Oct. 5 / Tulsa, OK / Tulsa State Fair

Oct. 6 / Springfield, IL / Boondocks^

Oct. 7 / Indianapolis, IN / 8 Seconds Saloon^

Oct. 13 / Warrendale, PA / Jergel's Rhythm Grille^

Oct. 14 / Rootstown, OH / The Dusty Armadillo^

Oct. 15 / Charleston, WV / Down & Dirty Music Festival

^Whiskey Train Tour

%with Darius Rucker

*with Jordan Davis

+with Old Dominion

