Johnny Cash Way Street Sign Unveiled In Nashville

(117) Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum earlier this week with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ. The party included an unveiling of a commemorative "Johnny Cash Way" street sign on 3rd Avenue, live music from John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash as well as special appearances by Carlene Carter, Joanne Cash and Cindy Cash, a live Rubik's Cube Johnny Cash mosaic creation and much more.
"It's gratifying to know that 10 years after the opening of The Johnny Cash Museum, the interest in Johnny and his legacy has not only maintained but has significantly grown," said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment Group's founder and CEO, adding, "this is evidenced not only by the year over year increase in visitors, but also by readers of USA Today naming Johnny Cash Museum the number one music museum in America for 2023."
The event commemorating 10 years since its opening of the Johnny Cash Museum was a day full of celebrating the Man in Black as well as the museum that stands today to honor him that has become a staple of Music City. Guests enjoyed Cash karaoke and trivia throughout the afternoon on the unique second floor of Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ. The evening kicked off with a performance by the band The Cash Kings and culminated with John Carter Cash and family taking the audience on a musical journey of his father's life.
Johnny Cash Museum 10th Anniversary Celebration Announced
Descendants Of Sun Studio Era Rock Collaborate On New Version Of Johnny Cash Classic
Johnny Cash's 90th Birthday Celebrated With TN Honor
Johnny Cash Day Will Be February 26th In Arkansas Every Year
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour- Paul McCartney- more
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Dierks Bentley To Host 2023 NFL Awards- NEEDTOBREATHE Announce The CAVES World Tour- Kip Moore- more
Music Video Premiere: TA Thomas 'June 15th'
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
KISS Add Dates To End Of The Road Farewell Tour
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Add Australian Dates To The World Tour
Paul McCartney Celebrates 'Live And Let Die' 50th Anniversary With Atmos Mix
Pink Floyd 'The Dark Side Of The Moon - A Visual History By Glenn Povey' Box Set Announced
Motorhead Stream Montreux Jazz Festival Performance Of 'I Got Mine'
Yellowcard Announce 'Childhood Eyes' EP With New Video
Gypsy Pistoleros Tease New Single 'What It's Like To Be A Girl?'
Singled Out: Sam Cullen's Forever