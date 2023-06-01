Johnny Cash Way Street Sign Unveiled In Nashville

(117) Icon Entertainment Group celebrated the world-famous Johnny Cash Museum earlier this week with an open-to-the-public event right in the heart of downtown at Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ. The party included an unveiling of a commemorative "Johnny Cash Way" street sign on 3rd Avenue, live music from John Carter Cash and Ana Cristina Cash as well as special appearances by Carlene Carter, Joanne Cash and Cindy Cash, a live Rubik's Cube Johnny Cash mosaic creation and much more.

"It's gratifying to know that 10 years after the opening of The Johnny Cash Museum, the interest in Johnny and his legacy has not only maintained but has significantly grown," said Bill Miller, Icon Entertainment Group's founder and CEO, adding, "this is evidenced not only by the year over year increase in visitors, but also by readers of USA Today naming Johnny Cash Museum the number one music museum in America for 2023."

The event commemorating 10 years since its opening of the Johnny Cash Museum was a day full of celebrating the Man in Black as well as the museum that stands today to honor him that has become a staple of Music City. Guests enjoyed Cash karaoke and trivia throughout the afternoon on the unique second floor of Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ. The evening kicked off with a performance by the band The Cash Kings and culminated with John Carter Cash and family taking the audience on a musical journey of his father's life.

