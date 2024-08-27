Gibson Announce Johnny and Rosanne Cash Limited Edition Custom Guitars

(PPR) As it celebrates 130 years of music history, Gibson, the iconic global instrument brand, is proud to announce the Johnny Cash SJ-200 and Rosanne Cash J-185 from Gibson Custom.
A powerful limited edition long coveted by collectors and music lovers around the world, the Johnny Cash SJ-200 offers a rare, handmade version of Johnny's distinctive signature late 1950s SJ-200. The new limited edition Rosanne Cash J-185 was made in close collaboration with Rosanne Cash and the expert luthiers at the Gibson acoustic craftory in Bozeman, Montana.
The Gibson Custom Johnny Cash SJ-200 and Rosanne Cash J-185 deliver the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own these exceptional handmade acoustics from Gibson Custom. Both limited edition Gibson acoustic models are available worldwide now at authorized Gibson Custom dealers and on www.gibson.com.
"Guitars were always around in the house and my Dad would always have a guitar in his lap, even if he wasn't playing it. It speaks to...personal, professional legacy...it is so essential to my family. I have known that guitar, my Dad's Gibson, for so many years. That guitar is part of Dad.
The instrument is not just a vehicle, instruments have different songs in them. I think great art lasts forever and I do hope these get passed down to children, grandchildren, and on and on and on."
-Rosanne Cash
Watch/share the interview with Rosanne Cash-shot on location at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville-as she talks about the history behind Johnny's SJ-200, a late 50s acoustic model that he had significant design input on, as well as the personal touches on her own new Gibson J-185 acoustic guitar below
