CMA Fest Specials Announced For Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ

(117) Icon Entertainment Group today announced the details of special offers for CMA Fest at Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ, giving two great options to join in on the fun in the heart of downtown Nashville.
The world-famous and historic Nudie's Honky Tonk will be offering a variety of drink and food specials during CMA Fest including mango habanero wings, music city shooters, beer buckets and much more.
Celebrate CMA Fest at Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ with three unique drink specials including the Coconut Country, Neon Moon and Southern Whiskey Punch cocktails available from June 8 - June 11.
