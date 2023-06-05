CMA Fest Specials Announced For Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ

(117) Icon Entertainment Group today announced the details of special offers for CMA Fest at Nudie's Honky Tonk and Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ, giving two great options to join in on the fun in the heart of downtown Nashville.

The world-famous and historic Nudie's Honky Tonk will be offering a variety of drink and food specials during CMA Fest including mango habanero wings, music city shooters, beer buckets and much more.

Celebrate CMA Fest at Johnny Cash's Bar & BBQ with three unique drink specials including the Coconut Country, Neon Moon and Southern Whiskey Punch cocktails available from June 8 - June 11.

