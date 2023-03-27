Jonas Brothers Returning To Saturday Night Live

Promo courtesy Republic Records

(Republic Records) Jonas Brothers reveal they will be returning to NBC's Saturday Night Live stage as musical guest for the third time on Saturday, April 8th alongside host Molly Shannon-tune in to "SNL," Saturday, April 8th (11:30pmET/8:30pmPT), live on NBC and Peacock.

Last week, Jonas Brothers confirmed their next single "Waffle House," which they have been teasing online and performed live for the very first time during the last night of their sold-out Broadway Residency, will be out on April 7th.

Jonas Brothers also dropped an album trailer for their anxiously-awaited, sixth studio album The Album, out May 12th via Republic Records-watch here.

