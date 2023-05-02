Jonas Brothers Announce The TOUR With Stadium and Arena Dates

Tour poster

(Republic) Jonas Brothers announce their most ambitious outing yet, a massive 35-date stadium and arena run - THE TOUR - where the band will perform five albums every night. The momentum comes off the incredible response and fan demand from their highly successful, sold-out Broadway engagement and their two-date Yankee Stadium sell-out, kicking off the tour in August.

Sponsored by EVO ICL and produced by Live Nation, THE TOUR will travel across North America this summer & fall to legendary venues such as Toronto's Rogers Centre, Chicago's Wrigley Field, Arlington's Globe Life Field, Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium, and many more.

TICKETS: Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans' best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6th at 11:59 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting Tuesday, May 9th.



Citi and Verizon will have additional presales beginning on Wednesday, May 10th (details below), with other presales running throughout the week. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general onsale, which begins on Friday, May 12th at 10 am local at jonasbrothers.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of the Jonas Brothers THE TOUR. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, May 10th at 10 am local until Thursday, May 11th at 10 pm local through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon Up Presale: Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Jonas Brothers 2023 Tour in the U.S through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Wednesday, May 10th at 10 am local until Thursday, May 11th at 10 pm local time.

Sat Aug 12 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium+

Sun Aug 13 - Bronx, NY - Yankee Stadium+

Tue Aug 15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Thu Aug 17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Aug 19 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

Tue Aug 22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Thu Aug 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field*

Sun Aug 27 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Wed Aug 30 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Fri Sep 01 - Saint Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair^

Sun Sep 03 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Wed Sep 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 08 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sat Sep 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Dodger Stadium

Mon Sep 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Thu Sep 14 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Sep 16 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Mon Sep 18 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Thu Sep 21 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center*

Fri Sep 22 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Sat Sep 23 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Mon Sep 25 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Tue Sep 26 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

Thu Sep 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Sat Sep 30 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Sun Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 03 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Thu Oct 05 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Center

Sat Oct 07 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

Mon Oct 09 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Tue Oct 10 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

Thu Oct 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Fri Oct 13 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Sat Oct 14 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

*No Verizon Presale

+Previously Announced Show

^No Citi or Verizon Presale

Related Stories

Jonas Brothers Premiere 'Waffle House' Video

Jonas Brothers Returning To Saturday Night Live

More Jonas Brothers News