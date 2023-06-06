Jordan Armstrong Releases Country Pop Anthem 'Convenience Store'

(Big Picture Media) Coastal country singer/songwriter Jordan Armstrong has released her latest single, "Convenience Store" via Zodhiac Records. Produced by Henry Brill (Old Sea Brigade, Lissie), the country pop anthem speaks to the relatable pain of past relationships fizzling out due to the inconvenience of distance. Jordan's raw yet polished declaration evokes undeniable emotion with strength, power and grace wrapped up in a pop melody.
"I was diagnosed with Epilepsy in April of 2022, and something that comes along with seizures is losing your license for a period of time. Every morning as I walked to work I passed this same convenience store that had just enough beer and could get you what you needed in a pinch. It really stuck with me, this idea of convenience and how it translates to our romantic lives. At the time, I was going through a break up that had a lot to do with distance and timing. When I brought the idea of my convenience store to my co-writer Brianna Nelson, the song came together in just two hours. I am so grateful for her and that we were able to articulate this feeling and bring this song to life." - Jordan Armstrong
Blending her musical influences with her one-of-a-kind tone that shines through in her original music, Jordan is a modern day take on the Laurel Canyon, country rock sound that helped shape the 60's and 70's, with a 90's pop/y2k twist.
Beyond her years in vocal talent, guitar and range, the South Shore of Massachusetts native turned Nashville transplant has been singing melodies to herself since she discovered the ability to speak.
As a recent grad of Berklee College of Music's esteemed Songwriters Program having studied pop music and its innerworkings, her songwriting is authentic and profound. An over-thinker by nature, Jordan's music tends to delve into her journey of self-discovery.
Open to the endless combinations of genres, Jordan keeps her writing world free of boundaries while keeping things honest, believing the best music comes from truths. Her distinct sound and unique tone mixed with her introspective writing abilities makes her a star on the rise to keep on your radar.
