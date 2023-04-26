Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals 'As Far As You Could' Live Video

(The GreenRoom) Lady A's Charles Kelley today releases his new video for "As Far As You Could," a personal goodbye letter to alcohol, filmed over the course of three live shows last month in London, Glasgow and Dublin. Kelley received a standing ovation for all three performances - and every performance since - alongside Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Kelley. The release of the "redemptive ballad and confessional new single" (Music Row) and its raw video comes on the heels of the band's triumphant return to touring after the group postponed their previously scheduled dates so that Kelley could focus on his journey to sobriety.

"For me, I keep feeling so much gratitude," Kelley says. "I'm so thankful to the fans for sticking with us and understanding that I needed to take some time off from touring to get better. Because I was able to focus on my recovery, we are having the best shows as a band we've ever had. Playing shows has always been one of my favorite things, and now this song has already made me feel more connected live with fans than ever before."

Lady A kicked off their REQUEST LINE TOUR with back-to-back sold-out shows at the iconic Ryman Auditorium on April 14th and 15th, marking a "long overdue celebration between the band and their fans" (American Songwriter). The music-filled nights were the band's longest sets to date, including their greatest hits that have traveled the world, a spontaneous medley of cover songs, and intensely personal performances, which earned standing ovations both nights. Lady A also played voicemail requests from fans attending that night's show, which created an entirely unique fan connection, demonstrating that their "new tour is all about the fans" (Country Now).

If you or someone you love is struggling with substance abuse, call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.

As one-third of Lady A, Kelley is now on tour for their anticipated REQUEST LINE TOUR. Visiting cities from coast-to-coast through October, the run will inject fresh energy into the trio's hit set list, with fans encouraged to use a hotline to request their favorite songs as the show goes on. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success. The trio's 11 No. Ones, 18 million albums sold, 34 million tracks, five billion digital streams and a global touring footprint prove that point. Known for their newly certified DIAMOND hit "Need You Now," which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination.

