Lady Redneck Releasing New Single 'I Wonder About You' This Week

Single art

(MTS Management Group) On the heels of her Prayze Gospel Awards nominations, and her Josie Music Awards nominations, Lady Redneck is set to release her latest single, "I Wonder About You," on May 12th, 2023. The heartfelt song, written by Stephanie's dad, is a tribute to him and his enduring influence on her life and music career. It is the follow-up to her #1 UK iTunes Christian hit, "All Things."

Stephanie Lee, known professionally as Lady Redneck, has built a loyal following with her authentic country sound and uplifting Christian lyrics. Her music offers a unique blend of traditional country and modern Christian music, with a message of hope and faith that resonates with audiences around the world.

In "I Wonder About You," Lady Redneck reflects on the lasting impact her dad has had on her life, from her childhood memories to her journey as a singer-songwriter. The song is a touching tribute to a father-daughter bond that endures through the years.

