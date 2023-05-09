Lady Redneck Releasing New Single 'I Wonder About You' This Week

(MTS Management Group) On the heels of her Prayze Gospel Awards nominations, and her Josie Music Awards nominations, Lady Redneck is set to release her latest single, "I Wonder About You," on May 12th, 2023. The heartfelt song, written by Stephanie's dad, is a tribute to him and his enduring influence on her life and music career. It is the follow-up to her #1 UK iTunes Christian hit, "All Things."
Stephanie Lee, known professionally as Lady Redneck, has built a loyal following with her authentic country sound and uplifting Christian lyrics. Her music offers a unique blend of traditional country and modern Christian music, with a message of hope and faith that resonates with audiences around the world.
In "I Wonder About You," Lady Redneck reflects on the lasting impact her dad has had on her life, from her childhood memories to her journey as a singer-songwriter. The song is a touching tribute to a father-daughter bond that endures through the years.
Singled Out: Lady Redneck's I Dented Your Truck
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations- Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Morgan Wallen Forced To Reschedule Dates Due- Ed Sheeran Added To Country Music Awards- Thomas Rhett- more
Seventeen Almost Top Billboard 200 Cart With 'FML'- Bright Eyes Announce Third Wave Of Companion Releases- IDK- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Dolly Parton Reveals Rock Album Details Including Collaborations
Foo Fighters Lead Austin City Limits Music Festival Lineup
Chicago Celebrating 56th Consecutive Year Of Touring
Metallica Share Pro-Shot Video Of 'Screaming Suicide' Live Debut Performance
Fear Factory Share 'Deprived Mind Murder' Visualizer
The Winery Dogs 'Breakthrough' With New Video
Thy Art Is Murder Announce 'Godlike' Album With 'Join Me In Armageddon' Video
Yes Announce The Classic Tales Of Yes Tour