Singled Out: Lady Redneck's I Dented Your Truck

Country star Lady Redneck just released her new single called, "I Dented Your Truck" and to celebrate, we asked her to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Being a songwriter, I love to write a good story. What I've learned from my music is that the best stories are those that are true or based on truth! Unfortunately, "I Dented Your Truck" is true and based on a real-life experience I had.

I had just gotten married and my husband had a large truck. I wasn't used to driving it at the time but am a "good driver" so didn't worry about it. (No comments from the men reading this. Haha!)

To preface and maybe as an excuse, I am only 5'2" and there are a lot of blind spots on a vehicle when you're 5'2". One morning at a busy elementary school, I turned a corner but hadn't seen a large pole on the right side.

I felt a large jolt and heard some scratching sounds that didn't sound right. I felt sick... and a little humiliated and got out of there as fast as I could. When I got home, I looked at the truck and couldn't see anything, well anything but mud and snow that is. What?! I felt so relieved that I hadn't massacred his pride and joy. That was until the snow melted and the mud came off...

A couple weeks later, he came home so upset after cleaning his truck and said that someone must have done a hit and run. He talked about a large dent on the side of his truck. A sick feeling came over me but I didn't say anything. I had to go see.

His truck was usually dirty and I honestly didn't see anything until it was clean. When I went out to see it, I saw a large dent and many colors of paint. I say colors plural, as it must be a pole that was hit often and I picked up a few different colors of paint from other cars and trucks of people that must be 5'2" as well.

A little later that day, after I had processed what I had done, I sat him down and told him. I apologized profusely, with real tears, telling him how bad I felt and how much I loved him and how I would make it up to him. I used every bit of charm and sweetness that I had. I gave him a lot of love, apologizing for that incident and as mentioned in the song, "I'll kiss ya, kiss ya, kiss ya, I'll kiss it all better."

Now we can joke about it, luckily, and I could even write a song about it... but it's taken me a long time.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Lady Redneck here

