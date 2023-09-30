Lady Redneck Releases New Single 'God So Loved the World'

(MTS) Christian Country artist Lady Redneck, also known as Stephanie Lee, is back with a new single that is sure to touch the hearts of listeners and spread a message of love and faith. On September 29th, 2023, Lady Redneck released her latest single, "God So Loved the World."

Written by Lady Redneck herself, with inspiration from God, this Christian country song is a powerful reminder of the love and grace that God has for His people. Lady Redneck shares, "God helped me write this song. It is His song and I'm grateful I could be a part of it." The heartfelt lyrics and captivating melody of "God So Loved the World" showcase Lady Redneck's talent as a songwriter and artist, and her unwavering faith shines through in every word.

This latest single from Lady Redneck is a testament to her faith and her dedication to spreading a message of hope and love through her music. "God So Loved the World" follows the success of Lady Redneck's previous singles, "I Dented Your Truck, ""Pray for Peace," and "All Things," all of which reached #1 on international itunes charts.

