Lil Tecca Notches Various New RIAA Certifications

(Republic Records) Speaking to his continued dominance and ever-expanding influence, multi-platinum sensation Lil Tecca just scored new RIAA certifications. His meteoric breakout smash "Ransom" has reached 7x-platinum status, "Did It Again" went 2x-platinum, and "Out Of Love" is now platinum. Thus far, he has impressively generated over 10 billion in streams worldwide.

Next up, he hits the road on a five-date East Coast pre-tour. This headline jaunt launches on November 12 in Stroudsburg, PA, visits major markets in the Northeast, and concludes on November 19 in Sayreville, NJ. The full confirmed itinerary is below.

His highly acclaimed third studio album, TEC continues to captivate audiences and tastemakers. It made a notable entrance, reaching the Top 5 of both the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Additionally, it marked his fourth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200. It has also already amassed nearly 300 million streams and counting. His singles "500lbs" and "HVN ON EARTH" feat. Kodak Black also entered the Billboard Hot 100, marking his 11th and 12th appearances on the chart.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

11/12 Stroudsburg, PA

11/16 Worcester, MA

11/17 Hartford, CT

11/18 Providence, RI

11/19 Sayreville, NJ

