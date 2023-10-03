Lil Tecca Scores Top 5 Debut With TEC

(Republic) Lil Tecca returns to the top of the charts with his highly acclaimed third studio album, TEC-out now via Galactic/Republic Records. It made a notable entrance, reaching the Top 5 of both the Billboard Top Rap Albums Chart and the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart. Additionally, it marked his fourth consecutive Top 15 debut on the Billboard 200. It has also already amassed 56 million streams and counting. His singles "500lbs" and "HVN ON EARTH" feat. Kodak Black also entered the Billboard Hot 100, marking his 11th and 12th appearances on the chart.

The album has garnered widespread acclaim. GQ raved, "At a tight 16 tracks, TEC is already armed with one of the best singles of the year-"Hvn on Earth" with Kodak Black-and the rest of the album is smooth and fast paced," and HYPEBEAST praised how "the 21-year-old rapper does a majority of the rapping on the 16-track project, sticking to his signature sound but with more elevated production." The FADER proclaimed, "TEC by Lil Tecca is an excellent album from start to finish, complete with deliciously hermetic song transitions," and Complex noted, "Further distinguishing himself from the teen sensation he once was and formally introducing the young man he is in his early 20s, Lil Tecca is dropping his latest project, aptly titled TEC."

At just 21-years-old, Lil Tecca delivers a masterclass in authenticity with TEC, reaching new heights with his lyrical talents, melodic prowess, and top-tier production. The album opens with the electrifying "Yves," featuring production from chart-topping powerhouse BNYX. Later on the project, Tecca reunites with long-time collaborator and Internet Money foreman Taz Taylor on the standout record "Gist," showcasing his confidence through its charismatic and catchy chorus. "Dead or Alive" has Tecca exhibiting his triumph over the challenges he has encountered on his rise to fame, underscored by arresting production by Internet Money. The album concludes with "Monday to Sunday," a heartfelt tribute to Tecca's day-one friends. Lil Tecca set the stage for the album's release with a trio of singles, including "Need Me," "500lbs" and "HVN ON EARTH" with Florida powerhouse Kodak Black.

Reflecting on TEC, Tecca shares, "When fans listen to me, I think they see themselves to a degree. They see someone who has gone through what they've been through-or are going through. I want to be proof that it's possible to overcome any trials and tribulations...I'm going to keep my chin up, so keep your chin up. It's not a façade either; it's TEC.

TEC TRACKLIST:

Yves

HVN ON EARTH [with Kodak Black]

Gist

500lbs

Fell In Love [with Ken Carson]

TEC

Salty

Real Discussions

Dead or Alive

Want It Bad

U Don't Know Tec

Used2This

Trippin On U

Either Way

Need Me

Monday to Sunday

