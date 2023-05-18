Lil Tecca Delivers 'Need Me' Video

(Republic) Lil Tecca, the multi-platinum chart-topping artist, has returned to save the summer once again with his highly-anticipated new single and music video, "Need Me," which is out today via Galactic/Republic Records.

Over a nostalgic sample of Brandy and Monica's "The Boy Is Mine," the throwback production seamlessly complements Tecca's smooth, signature flow. The propulsive drums give way to a confident and catchy chorus, "She said she don't need you, she say that she need me." The accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen as Tecca's star power shines as bright as ever.

This single follows the 2022 fan favorite "Blessing," which amassed millions of streams and received critical acclaim from UPROXX, HotNewHipHop, and XXL. XXL praised it as one of "The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs this Week," while HotNewHipHop applauded Tecca's "impeccable songwriting" and track record of "dropping dope catchy tracks that will stick with you for a very long time."

"Need Me" serves as the first single from Tecca's highly anticipated upcoming self-titled album, TEC, which is set to arrive just in time for the New York native to rescue yet another summer.

Posting up over 9 billion streams and claiming multiple platinum certifications, Lil Teccahas quietly cemented himself as one of rap's most vital rising superstars. He first exploded with his platinum-certified mixtape, We Love You Tecca, and his breakout quadruple-platinum single "Ransom." He reeled in acclaim from New York Times, Billboard, HYPEBEAST, Complex, and many others in addition to selling out shows on his first headline run, the We Love You Tecca World Tour. In 2020, his full-length debut album, Virgo World, bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200 and yielded two Hot 100 entries-namely "Dolly" with Lil Uzi Vert and "When You Down" feat. Lil Durk with Polo G. HotNewHipHop praised it as "a great starting point for the 18-year-old." 2021's We Love You Tecca 2 notably marked his third Top 10 debut on the Billboard Top 200. It also landed at #6 on the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums Chart, making for his third Top 10 debut on the respective chart as well. He launches into his next chapter with more new music coming this year.

