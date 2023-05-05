Luke Bryan Releases New Song 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'

Single art

(UMG Nashville) Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan is premiering a brand-new song today across all digital platforms, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand." The song was written by Chase McGill, Matt Dragstrem, and Geoff Warburton, and was produced by Jeff Stevens and co-produced by Jody Stevens. It will impact country radio on May 15 and is from a highly anticipated forth-coming album.

Luke will perform "But I Got A Beer In My Hand" on the Sunday, May 21 season finale of "American Idol" as he, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie wrap up their sixth season as judges on television's original singing competition. Tune in to the live coast-to-coast, three-hour season finale (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/6:00-9:00 p.m. MDT/5:00-8:00 p.m. PDT) on ABC.

"I knew I wanted a fun up-tempo song everyone could enjoy this summer," said Luke. "I can't wait to start doing it live. It's gonna be a blast."

This song comes on the heels of Luke's 30th #1 single "Country On" which closed out the 2022 charts as the final #1 of the year. During his career, he has spent 56 total weeks at the top of the country radio charts, sold more than 15 million albums, garnered 20 billion worldwide streams, and has more RIAA certified digital single certifications than any other Country artist of all time with 81.5 Million.

Luke's 2023 will continue with major touring plans beginning with the launch of his "Country On Tour" running June 15 to October 28, Farm Tour 2023 set for September 14-23, and his shows at Resorts World in Las Vegas dates August 30, September 2, 3, 6, 8 and 9. Stream the new song below:

