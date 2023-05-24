Moonshine Bandits Announce 'Pour Decisions' Headlining Summer Tour

(SRO) Moonshine Bandits will bring their genre-defying signature sound which melds backwoods bravado, country soul, keg-thumping beats, and hip-hop fusion to audiences across the U.S. this summer on a headlining tour following the July 14 release of their anticipated album Pour Decisions via ONErpm.

The tour will start on Saturday, June 3 and stretch throughout the summer including three performances at the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD. During the run, MOONSHINE BANDITS will be supported by Good Ol' Boyz, Dusty Leigh, Brandon Hart, and Who TF Is Justin Time? on various dates. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 A.M. PT at moonshinebandits.com.

"There's a reason why we selected Dusty, Good Ol' Boyz, and Justin to be a part of this tour," says MOONSHINE BANDITS front men Dusty 'Big Tex' Dahlgren and Brett "Bird" Brooks. "We wanted this run to be wild and crazy. We wanted it to be a big party so everyone that attends can leave their job and not worry about any day-to-day stress. There's definitely going to be some 'Pour Decisions' made and we can't wait to make them over and over again each night with you all!"

Moonshine Bandits have paved the way for the budding country/rap genre amassing a dedicated legion of fans who call themselves the "Shiner Nation" with their grassroots touring and rebellious, outlaw values. The California-based duo recently shared the second single from Pour Decisions: "I'm A Problem" which features Juno Award-winning Canadian rapper Madchild. Watch the video below and see the dates:

Sat 6/3 Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla Fairgrounds

Sat 6/17 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post

Thu 7/6 Cedar Rapids, IA North Point Bar

Sat 7/8 Elkhart, IN The Lerner Theatre

Sun 7/9 Sebewaing, MI Kretschzky's BBQ

Tue 7/11 Springfield, MO Southbound Bar & Grill

Wed 7/12 Topeka, KS Country Stampede Festival

Fri 7/14 Greely, CO Moxi Theatre

Sat 7/15 Sedalia, CO Wide Open Saloon

Sun 7/16 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theatre

Wed 7/19 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre

Thu 7/20 Stateline, NV Blu Nightclub at Bally's Lake Tahoe

Fri 7/21 Concord, CA Vinnie's

Sat 7/22 Murphy's, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre w/ Hank Jr

Tue 7/25 Bellingham, WA Wild Buffalo House of Music

Wed 7/26 Victoria, BC Wickett Hall

Thu 7/27 Vancouver, BC The Pearl

Fri 7/28 Spanaway, WA Sam's

Sat 7/29 Spanaway, WA Sam's

Mon 7/31 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

Tue 8/1 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre

Fri 8/4 Sturgis, SD Glencoe Camp Resort

Sat 8/5 Sturgis, SD Full Throttle Saloon

Sun 8/6 Sturgis, SD Glencoe Camp Resort

Sun 8/20 Stateline, ID Cruisers Bar & Grill

Sat 9/2 Bloomville, OH Smokin' Cole Farms

Sat 10/7 Augusta, GA Chevy's Nite Club

