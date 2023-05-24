Moonshine Bandits Announce 'Pour Decisions' Headlining Summer Tour

(SRO) Moonshine Bandits will bring their genre-defying signature sound which melds backwoods bravado, country soul, keg-thumping beats, and hip-hop fusion to audiences across the U.S. this summer on a headlining tour following the July 14 release of their anticipated album Pour Decisions via ONErpm.
The tour will start on Saturday, June 3 and stretch throughout the summer including three performances at the famed Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, SD. During the run, MOONSHINE BANDITS will be supported by Good Ol' Boyz, Dusty Leigh, Brandon Hart, and Who TF Is Justin Time? on various dates. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, May 25 at 10:00 A.M. PT at moonshinebandits.com.
"There's a reason why we selected Dusty, Good Ol' Boyz, and Justin to be a part of this tour," says MOONSHINE BANDITS front men Dusty 'Big Tex' Dahlgren and Brett "Bird" Brooks. "We wanted this run to be wild and crazy. We wanted it to be a big party so everyone that attends can leave their job and not worry about any day-to-day stress. There's definitely going to be some 'Pour Decisions' made and we can't wait to make them over and over again each night with you all!"
Moonshine Bandits have paved the way for the budding country/rap genre amassing a dedicated legion of fans who call themselves the "Shiner Nation" with their grassroots touring and rebellious, outlaw values. The California-based duo recently shared the second single from Pour Decisions: "I'm A Problem" which features Juno Award-winning Canadian rapper Madchild. Watch the video below and see the dates:
Sat 6/3 Walla Walla, WA Walla Walla Fairgrounds
Sat 6/17 Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post
Thu 7/6 Cedar Rapids, IA North Point Bar
Sat 7/8 Elkhart, IN The Lerner Theatre
Sun 7/9 Sebewaing, MI Kretschzky's BBQ
Tue 7/11 Springfield, MO Southbound Bar & Grill
Wed 7/12 Topeka, KS Country Stampede Festival
Fri 7/14 Greely, CO Moxi Theatre
Sat 7/15 Sedalia, CO Wide Open Saloon
Sun 7/16 Grand Junction, CO Mesa Theatre
Wed 7/19 Petaluma, CA Mystic Theatre
Thu 7/20 Stateline, NV Blu Nightclub at Bally's Lake Tahoe
Fri 7/21 Concord, CA Vinnie's
Sat 7/22 Murphy's, CA Ironstone Amphitheatre w/ Hank Jr
Tue 7/25 Bellingham, WA Wild Buffalo House of Music
Wed 7/26 Victoria, BC Wickett Hall
Thu 7/27 Vancouver, BC The Pearl
Fri 7/28 Spanaway, WA Sam's
Sat 7/29 Spanaway, WA Sam's
Mon 7/31 Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
Tue 8/1 Calgary, AB Palace Theatre
Fri 8/4 Sturgis, SD Glencoe Camp Resort
Sat 8/5 Sturgis, SD Full Throttle Saloon
Sun 8/6 Sturgis, SD Glencoe Camp Resort
Sun 8/20 Stateline, ID Cruisers Bar & Grill
Sat 9/2 Bloomville, OH Smokin' Cole Farms
Sat 10/7 Augusta, GA Chevy's Nite Club
Moonshine Bandits Recruit Madchild For 'I'm A Problem'
