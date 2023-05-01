Moonshine Bandits Recruit Madchild For 'I'm A Problem'

Single art

(SRO) Moonshine Bandits' genre-defying signature sound of backwoods bravado, country soul, keg-thumping beats, and hip-hop fusion has paved the way for the budding country/rap genre. The California-based duo--Brett "Bird" Brooks and Dusty 'Big Tex' Dahlgren -have amassed a dedicated legion of fans, the "Shiner Nation," from their relentless touring across the U.S. while averaging 2.3 million monthly streams across all platforms and over 260 million video views.

The duo are next ready to deliver the grittiest, most spirited and distinctly grassroots release of their 16-year career with the new album POUR DECISIONS due July 14 via oneRPM. On Friday, April 28, MOONSHINE BANDITS have released its second single "I'm A Problem" featuring Juno Award-winning Canadian rapper MADCHILD across digital platforms.

"'I'm A Problem' is basically a song to let the listener know who we are and what it took to get there," shares Big Tex. "Neither Madchild or us were overnight success stories-in fact, we were underdogs more than anything. We grinded for years to earn the level of success that we are now enjoying with both our loyal fan bases. Aside from the music, we both have branded ourselves well and our careers are still on the incline. This song touches on all that and then some. It's an unapologetic in-your-face-type song."

Bird chimes in: "We always wanted to work with Madchild because we respected his talent, and he also runs with the same crews we do. We have a lot of fans in Canada and with Madchild being on a song with us, it's only going to expand our reach over there. We thought his style fit the song perfectly and he killed it. We are really hoping this song leads to a tour in Canada with him or in the US."

Related Stories

More Moonshine Bandits News