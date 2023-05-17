Morgan Wade Announces New Album 'Psychopath'

(Sony Music Nashville) Most artists don't top Rolling Stone's Best Country Albums of the year list with their debut album. But most artists aren't Morgan Wade, who earned the top spot with her scathingly honest and raw 2021 LP Reckless. While Reckless, and its Top 30 lead single "Wilder Days," busted down the doors and introduced Wade as a once-in-a-generation songwriter, she now readies her anticipated follow-up project, Psychopath, arriving Aug. 25 via Sony Music Nashville. The solo-written title track will be released this Friday, May 19.

"Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I'm proud because I feel like it showcases where I'm at with my sophomore album," said Wade. "I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I'm really feeling the music."

An astounding 13-track LP crafted with the help of notable musical talents, from A-list songwriters to studio musicians and Wade's longtime producer-guru/song whisperer Sadler Vaden, Psychopath most excitingly finds Wade peeling back layers of her psyche like never before.

A relentless writer, Wade had penned what would become the album's title track and as far back as the weeks leading up to Reckless' release. A one-take meditation on "being so engrossed in someone, it's like "What the hell was I doing before I met you? I don't even f***ing know!" Don't let the title fool you: "When you look at the title, you don't assume that's a love song. But it is," she said. "I kinda dig that."

Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout the first quarter of 2023 on her headlining NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR, which sold out 35 shows for more than 40,000 tickets sold. She was a highlight at last month's Stagecoach Festival, where the Desert Sun named her one of the "six women who dominated" the weekend. Wade appears on Diplo's new album Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant, will join Turnpike Troubadours and Eric Church for select dates throughout summer and fall, and is set for appearances at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Railbird, Austin City Limits, and more high-profile festivals before heading back to Europe for a fall headline run.

A Virginia native, Wade has broken away from the pack to become one of country music's most compelling new voices. Possessed with a raw and unflinching voice anchored by a perfect tinge of twang; the rare ability to pen honest portraits of some of life's most precious and painful and unpredictable moments; and an onstage vulnerability that so seamlessly breaks down the wall between fan and artist, Wade has quickly made her mark on the country music scene - and the music world at large - with nominations for ACM New Female Artist of the Year, Americana Music Association Emerging Act of the Year, and CMT Breakthrough Female Video of the Year.

