Morgan Wade Shares New Song 'Fall In Love With Me'

(Sony Music Nashville) Mere weeks away from the release of her sophomore album Psychopath, Morgan Wade again releases a tantalizing preview to the anticipated project with "Fall In Love With Me."
A solo write, "Fall In Love With Me" follows "80's Movie" and Psychopath's striking title track as fans eagerly await the full collection, available everywhere Aug. 25. Early reviews for the openhearted 13-track album praise Wade's brutally autobiographical style, as Nashville Lifestyles lauds "Wade lets her honest-to-a- fault country songwriting run wild...she never minces words-writing raw, challenging lyrics like a modern Loretta Lynn (with tattoos)."
The acclaimed entertainer will make her Lollapalooza debut this weekend, performing at the famed Chicago festival Saturday. She's also headlining the official Lollapalooza after party tonight at Reggies Rock Club.
Wade has been no stranger to the road throughout 2023. Her headlining NO SIGNS OF SLOWING DOWN TOUR sold out 35 shows from January to April, accounting for more than 40,000 tickets. She was a highlight at Stagecoach Festival, where the Desert Sun named her one of the "six women who dominated" the weekend; Bonnaroo, where The Tennessean claimed her set was one of "the top 5 moments from Friday'; and Summerfest, as the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel lauded her "stunning performance that was warmly received by the crowd that grew to fill the bleachers in front of the stage."
She is currently headlining dates across the country and will return to Europe in September for shows in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Netherlands, and France.
