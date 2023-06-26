Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $100k To Chicago's Bessemer Park

(EBM) As Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour resumed with two back-to-back nights at Chicago's Wrigley Field, the Academy of Country Music Male Artist of the Year celebrated the final night (June 23) at the home of the Chicago Cubs backstage with students from the nearby Baker and Bowen High Schools. The cause for the celebration wasn't the two-hour set that was about to follow - yet a presentation of a $100k check from Wallen's charity, The Morgan Wallen Foundation, for the revitalization of South Chicago's Bessemer Park baseball field.

Wallen's donation to the field, the home field of Baker and Bowen High School students, complemented a previous $150k donation from Cubs Charities. Altogether, the $250k donated to the park will contribute to a fully upgraded diamond with a new backstop, side wings and dugouts, including extended side wings, and will include rehabilitating the playing surface for multiple levels of play.

"Our mission with the Morgan Wallen Foundation is to support youth programs in the areas of sports and music. We are thrilled to donate $100k to Bessemer Park to give the kids a place to play ball here in South Chicago," said Wallen. "This donation combined with being back on stage performing for my fans tonight at Wrigley is a true double header for me."

"We are pleased that the Morgan Wallen Foundation is working with the Chicago Park District to enhance our Diamond Project commitment to Bessemer Park to completely renovate a baseball diamond," said Keri Blackwell, deputy director of Cubs Charities. "The goal of our Diamond Project is to help improve the quality, safety and accessibility of playing fields across Chicago, and this donation will support a significant upgrade to the field for the benefit of South Chicago's youth and families."

"The Chicago Park District is extremely grateful to the Morgan Wallen Foundation for this generous donation to Bessemer Park," said Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO Rosa Escare-o. "This gift will help upgrade the park's ballfield and existing playing surfaces. These improved amenities will enhance recreational opportunities that families rely on to keep our children and teens engaged in positive activities and build the foundation for healthy living."

Bessemer Park, which opened in the South Chicago community in 1905, has a strong history of providing crucial resources and amenities to the neighborhood. In its early days, Bessemer park was a haven for new immigrants to Chicago who came to the park as it was a beautifully landscaped 'breathing space' that also provided social services including meals, education, health care and recreation. Today, the park continues as a vibrant community space offering summer camp, boxing and, of course, baseball. The park's baseball fields are utilized by students in the surrounding neighborhoods, allowing them free access to play ball and hone their craft at the sport. With this generous donation, the local kids will soon have a new premiere field for practice and play.

Wallen's donation comes as his One Night At A Time World Tour is once again underway, with 83,076 fans in attendance across both nights in Chicago, making him the first Country artist to sell out two back-to-back nights at Wrigley Field.

