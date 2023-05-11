New Book From Loretta Lynn To Be Released Posthumously

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Loretta Lynn's family and estate will release a new book she completed just before her passing; A SONG AND A PRAYER, on May 23, 2023 from Worthy Books.
"Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book. It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way," said her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell.
It's been over sixty years since the late Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner's daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Loretta knew she was blessed-to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books. Her final offering, A Song and A Prayer, is a collection of prayers combined with song lyrics inspired by her songwriting sessions with fellow hit songwriter and co-author, ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean.
"My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith," said Kim. "She always told me we need to 'write it the way we say it,' and these are the things she felt were important to say. It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life. We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that's the only way Loretta ever connected - heart to heart. We laughed all the time when we wrote, sometimes argued, then laughed again. This book came about so naturally. Loretta said this project was special to her, and I'm honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration."
This volume will become a cherished companion for Loretta Lynn fans and readers everywhere as they strive to live each precious moment to the fullest and happiest. Through A Song and A Prayer, readers of all faiths and walks of life will have the opportunity to bask in a month's worth of spiritual encouragement from Loretta's own resilient faith. In a busy world, Loretta's lyrics and prayers remind readers that God loves them more than they could imagine.
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90 (2022 In Review)
Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn Announced
Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Dead At 90
Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album- The Agonist Announce Break Up- Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album- more
blink-182 Share Behind The Scenes Video From Chicago Shows- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases EP For Mental Health Awareness Month- more
Kenny Chesney Replaces Morgan Wallen At Gulf Coast Jam- Miranda Lambert Returns Home For Y'ALL EAT YET? Book Signing- more
Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Speed Through the Cosmos in Animated Video- Lana Del Rey Premieres 'Candy Necklace' Video- more
RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
David Lee Roth Looks Back At Van Halen's Debut Album
Metallica Stream Video For Live Debut Performance Of 'Sleepwalk My Life Away'
Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album and Share First Single
The Pretenders Announce Album With New Song 'Let The Sun Come In'
Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Announce Reunion Performance
Sevendust Premiere 'Everything' Video
Pete Townshend Launching Half Speed Mastered Limited Edition Reissues