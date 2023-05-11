New Book From Loretta Lynn To Be Released Posthumously

Book cover

(Campbell Entertainment Group) Loretta Lynn's family and estate will release a new book she completed just before her passing; A SONG AND A PRAYER, on May 23, 2023 from Worthy Books.

"Originally slated to come out in December, mom worked all summer to complete this book. It was so important to her because she had never devoted an entire book to her faith. Mom was always open about her faith but it was a deeply personal matter to her, one in which we knew at the core was the most important thing in her life. Her passing has made this project all the more special to us and we know her fans will feel the same way," said her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell.

It's been over sixty years since the late Loretta Lynn first rose to stardom, transforming from a coal miner's daughter to the Queen of Country Music. Loretta knew she was blessed-to record music, to sing her songs to such great crowds, and to write books. Her final offering, A Song and A Prayer, is a collection of prayers combined with song lyrics inspired by her songwriting sessions with fellow hit songwriter and co-author, ordained minister Dr. Kim McLean.

"My writing sessions with Loretta were inspired by our friendship and faith," said Kim. "She always told me we need to 'write it the way we say it,' and these are the things she felt were important to say. It is a capstone project, and a culmination of her wholehearted, unapologetic love of God, of people, and of life. We were similar in many ways and connected on a soul level, but her fans know that's the only way Loretta ever connected - heart to heart. We laughed all the time when we wrote, sometimes argued, then laughed again. This book came about so naturally. Loretta said this project was special to her, and I'm honored to be her collaborator and friend. She was such an inspiration."

This volume will become a cherished companion for Loretta Lynn fans and readers everywhere as they strive to live each precious moment to the fullest and happiest. Through A Song and A Prayer, readers of all faiths and walks of life will have the opportunity to bask in a month's worth of spiritual encouragement from Loretta's own resilient faith. In a busy world, Loretta's lyrics and prayers remind readers that God loves them more than they could imagine.

