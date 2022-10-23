.

Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn Announced

10-23-2022
Loretta Lynn Event poster
Event poster

(EBM) CMT and Sandbox Productions have announced "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration Of The Life & Music Of Loretta Lynn," a Live celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn.

The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.

Hosted by NBC's "Today Show" co-host and close family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the public celebration will feature never-before-seen performances and collaborations, with special guest appearances from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Performers include Brandi Carlile, Crystal Gayle, Darius Rucker, Emmy Russell & Lukas Nelson, George Strait, The Highwomen with Brittney Spencer, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker and Wynonna, along with special appearances from Loretta's closest friends and family, including Barbara Mandrell, Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Sheryl Crow and Tim McGraw. Additional performers and guests to be announced in the coming days.

"We are truly honored to work closely alongside Loretta's family to create a celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music, Loretta Lynn. She was a true original, a woman who always sang from her heart, never shied away from challenging the status quo and blazed the path forward for her fellow female artists. From her firecracker spirit and signature musicality to her unmistakable country style and unparalleled authenticity, we look forward to honoring her in the best way we know how: sharing stories and songs with her family, friends and the legions of fans she loved dearly," shared CMT Producers.

News > Loretta Lynn

